Rangers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Cleveland Guardians.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Guardians Game Info

Texas Rangers (31-32) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-29)

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and CleGuardians.TV

Rangers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-134) | CLE: (+116)

TEX: (-134) | CLE: (+116) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192)

TEX: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 4-4, 3.48 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 4-2, 3.92 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob deGrom (4-4) for the Rangers and Joey Cantillo (4-2) for the Guardians. deGrom's team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. deGrom's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). The Guardians have a 10-3-0 ATS record in Cantillo's 13 starts with a set spread. The Guardians have a 6-1 record in Cantillo's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57.9%)

Rangers vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Rangers, Cleveland is the underdog at +116, and Texas is -134 playing at home.

Rangers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Guardians are -192 to cover, and the Rangers are +158.

Rangers vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Guardians on June 7, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 16 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 2-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 63 opportunities.

The Rangers are 33-30-0 against the spread in their 63 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have a 15-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.7% of those games).

Cleveland is 8-7 (winning 53.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

In the 61 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-30-0).

The Guardians are 31-30-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 69 hits and an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477. He's batting .311.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Jung has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a walk and five RBIs.

Jake Burger is hitting .231 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 121st in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .284 with a .449 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Brandon Nimmo has seven home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated a team-best .423 slugging percentage. He's batting .241 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 100th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Chase DeLauter is hitting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Brayan Rocchio has racked up an on-base percentage of .358, a team-best for the Guardians.

Angel Martinez's 47 hits pace his team.

Rangers vs Guardians Head to Head

6/5/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/27/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/24/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/23/2025: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/22/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/25/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/24/2024: 13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/23/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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