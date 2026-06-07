Rangers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
MLB action on Sunday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Cleveland Guardians.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Guardians Game Info
- Texas Rangers (31-32) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-29)
- Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026
- Time: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: RSN and CleGuardians.TV
Rangers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TEX: (-134) | CLE: (+116)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Rangers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 4-4, 3.48 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 4-2, 3.92 ERA
The probable starters are Jacob deGrom (4-4) for the Rangers and Joey Cantillo (4-2) for the Guardians. deGrom's team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. deGrom's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). The Guardians have a 10-3-0 ATS record in Cantillo's 13 starts with a set spread. The Guardians have a 6-1 record in Cantillo's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Rangers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (57.9%)
Rangers vs Guardians Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Rangers, Cleveland is the underdog at +116, and Texas is -134 playing at home.
Rangers vs Guardians Spread
- The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Guardians are -192 to cover, and the Rangers are +158.
Rangers vs Guardians Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Guardians on June 7, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!
Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Rangers have come away with 16 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Texas has a record of 2-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 63 opportunities.
- The Rangers are 33-30-0 against the spread in their 63 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Guardians have a 15-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.7% of those games).
- Cleveland is 8-7 (winning 53.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.
- In the 61 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-30-0).
- The Guardians are 31-30-0 against the spread this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Josh Jung leads Texas with 69 hits and an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477. He's batting .311.
- Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 36th in slugging.
- Jung has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a walk and five RBIs.
- Jake Burger is hitting .231 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .286.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 121st in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.
- Ezequiel Duran is batting .284 with a .449 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.
- Brandon Nimmo has seven home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has accumulated a team-best .423 slugging percentage. He's batting .241 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 100th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.
- Chase DeLauter is hitting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.
- Brayan Rocchio has racked up an on-base percentage of .358, a team-best for the Guardians.
- Angel Martinez's 47 hits pace his team.
Rangers vs Guardians Head to Head
- 6/5/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/28/2025: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/27/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/24/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/23/2025: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/22/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 8/25/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/24/2024: 13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/23/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
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