Best NBA Bets Today: Odds and Expert Picks for Every Game on Friday, April 3

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Read our top NBA player prop picks for today.

NBA Best Bets Today: Odds and Picks for Every Friday Game

Pacers at Hornets NBA Best Bet: Hornets -15.5

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Charlotte is 41-36 and still fighting for playoff positioning, while Indiana enters as one of the weaker teams on the board. The Hornets also come in relatively healthy, which is critical at this stage of the season.

The key edge here is pace and offensive efficiency. Charlotte has been generating consistent scoring through its starting unit, while Indiana struggles defensively and lacks depth to keep games competitive for 48 minutes.

Blowout risk is high → Hornets cover a double-digit spread.

Timberwolves at 76ers NBA Best Bet: Timberwolves +2.5

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This spread is entirely dependent on Joel Embiid’s status, and as of now, he’s trending toward being unavailable or limited.

Without Embiid:

Philadelphia loses its primary scorer

Defensive rebounding drops significantly

Offensive efficiency declines sharply

Minnesota, meanwhile, has the healthier roster and better two-way balance.

If Embiid sits, this line is short — Wolves should cover comfortably.

Hawks at Nets NBA Best Bet: Hawks -16.5

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Brooklyn is 18-58 and continues to deal with multiple injuries and roster gaps. Even with some players returning, the Nets lack consistent scoring and defensive structure.

Atlanta has:

Better offensive creators

More reliable depth

Stronger late-game scoring

The Nets’ biggest issue:

They struggle to stay within single digits late in games.

Bulls at Knicks NBA Best Bet: Knicks -16.5

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New York is 49-28 and one of the most consistent teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks:

Play strong half-court defense

Limit second-chance opportunities

Execute late in games

Chicago, on the other hand, has been inconsistent offensively and struggles against disciplined defensive teams.

Knicks’ structure and home-court advantage make them a strong ATS play.

Raptors at Grizzlies NBA Best Bet: Raptors -13.5

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Memphis is 25-51 and one of the weakest teams on the slate due to roster turnover and injuries.

Key factors:

Raptors have a more complete rotation

Memphis lacks scoring depth

Defensive efficiency gap favors Toronto

This is a fade-the-Grizzlies spot.

Celtics at Bucks NBA Best Bet: Celtics -17.0

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This is one of the strongest spreads on the board.

Milwaukee:

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo

Missing key frontcourt pieces

Boston:

51-25 record

Elite offense + defense

Strong depth across rotation

Without Giannis, the Bucks simply don’t have the scoring to keep pace.

Celtics should win by double digits.

Jazz at Rockets Best Bet: Rockets -17.5

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Houston is 47-29 and pushing for playoff seeding, while Utah continues to struggle with consistency.

The Rockets:

Strong home team

Efficient offense

Better defensive structure

Utah:

Inconsistent scoring

Weak perimeter defense

Houston’s motivation + efficiency = strong cover spot.

Magic at Mavericks Best Bet: Magic -7.0

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Dallas is severely depleted:

Multiple frontcourt injuries

This leaves the Mavericks:

Thin offensively

Weak defensively

Orlando:

Balanced roster

Strong defensive identity

This is one of the clearest injury-driven spread edges.

Pelicans at Kings Best Bet: Pelicans -5.5

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This is the most volatile game of the slate.

Both teams:

Sub-.500 records

Inconsistent performances

However:

Pelicans have the slightly better roster

More scoring depth

Higher offensive ceiling

Kings struggle defensively and often give up late runs.

Lean Pelicans in a close game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.