Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 19

Will Aaron Judge or Kazuma Okamoto hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 47 games (has homered in 31.9% of games)

+225 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 47 games (has homered in 31.9% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

Matt Olson (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 48 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 48 games (has homered in 29.2% of games) Christopher Morel (Marlins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Sandy León (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres