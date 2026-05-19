MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 19
Will Aaron Judge or Kazuma Okamoto hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 47 games (has homered in 31.9% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Spencer Jones (Yankees): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins
- Matt Olson (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 48 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)
- Christopher Morel (Marlins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Sandy León (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 45 games
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)