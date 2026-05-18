MLB Strikeout Props Today: 4 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 5/18/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Shane McClanahan Over 4.5 Strikeouts — Rays vs. Orioles

Max Meyer Over 5.5 Strikeouts — Braves vs. Marlins

Shota Imanaga Over 6.5 Strikeouts — Brewers vs. Cubs

MacKenzie Gore Under 5.5 Strikeouts — Rangers vs. Rockies

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best home run props for today?

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 PM ET

Shane McClanahan - Strikeouts Shane McClanahan Over May 18 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Through eight starts in 2026, McClanahan is 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA across 39.2 innings. He has recorded 41 strikeouts compared to just 15 walks while holding opposing hitters to a .168 batting average. He has extended his career-best scoreless streak to 21.2 innings.

Prior to this year, McClanahan had not pitched in a Major League game since August 2023 due to Tommy John surgery followed by a left triceps nerve injury that cost him all of 2024 and 2025. Now in his return, he looks increasingly like the pitcher who finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting in 2022.

The transformation since his rocky first four starts has been extraordinary. After a 5.00 ERA through April with command issues dominating, McClanahan has since posted three consecutive clean outings — five scoreless innings against the Twins, six scoreless against the Giants, and 5.2 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays — allowing a combined three walks across 16.2 innings in that stretch.

His fastball-slider combination has regained late-breaking action as his body continues to adapt to competitive workload, and his opponents' batting average of .168 is elite. The under pick would be the temptation here given his limited pitch counts, but the Orioles' lineup provides a favorable matchup for strikeout accumulation. The Orioles carry a lineup that has struggled against left-handed pitching this season, ranking in the bottom third of MLB in strikeout avoidance versus southpaws. McClanahan averages 5.1 strikeouts per start in 2026, making the 5.5 line well within his established production range even in a workload-managed outing of 75-80 pitches.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 PM ET

Max Meyer - Strikeouts Max Meyer Over May 18 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Meyer has displayed genuinely elite swing-and-miss stuff through his first nine starts of 2026, posting a 14.6% swinging-strike rate. Even in a tough matchup, he can hit this over.

Meyer's incorporation of the sweeper has been the defining development of his 2026 season. He generated five of his 10 whiffs and recorded four of his seven strikeouts on that pitch in his career-long seven-inning start against Philadelphia. The sweeper creates a completely different problem for hitters who are already tracking his four-seamer at peak velocity and his standard slider — three pitches with different shapes, speeds, and movement profiles make his arsenal extremely difficult to prepare for.

Meyer's HR/9 currently stands at 0.4 after it was 2.0 across his first three big-league seasons — a dramatic improvement that means he is no longer the pitcher who gets blown up by one mistake swing, and his 26.6% K rate means he can get to six punchouts versus the Braves.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 PM ET

Shota Imanaga - Strikeouts Shota Imanaga Over May 18 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shota Imanaga is having a career-best season in 2026, boasting a 3.16 SIERA and 28.0% strikeout rate. The Cubs' ace is in the form of his career and now faces a Milwaukee Brewers lineup that historically struggles against elite left-handed pitchers.

Two outings ago against the Reds, he earned the win allowing one run on six hits across six innings, striking out 10 for his second double-digit strikeout performance of the year. He has allowed just three runs over 20 innings in his last three starts.

The matchup data favors Imanaga over the Brewers. Milwaukee's lineup against left-handed pitching ranks below league average in strikeout avoidance this season, and their contact-first approach tends to struggle against elite southpaws who can elevate their four-seamer in the upper third of the zone. Imanaga's splitter at the bottom of the zone creates a complementary chase problem on the same at-bat sequence — a rising fastball up followed by a diving splitter generates swing-and-miss from both hitters who are guessing high and those who are hunting the chase pitch below.

Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 PM ET

MacKenzie Gore - Strikeouts MacKenzie Gore Under May 19 12:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

MacKenzie Gore is the best under strikeout prop on Monday's board, and the case is built on venue, opponent, and the specific nature of his 2026 inconsistency.

Gore has offered mixed results on the mound, posting a 4.50 ERA. In the past, he's displayed swing-and-miss upside, but that hasn't been there this year as his swinging-strike rate is down to 10.4% -- a career-worst clip by a sizable margin.

The venue is the single biggest variable. Coors Field in Denver is the most hitter-friendly park in baseball, featuring the highest park factor for runs. Any pitcher -- even elite ones -- could end up having a short start at Coors, and when you add that into Gore's lower K numbers this season, the under starts to look pretty darn enticing.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best MLB strikeout prop bets today May 18, 2026? The four best MLB strikeout props on Monday are: Shane McClanahan Over 5.5 (Rays vs. Orioles), Max Meyer Over 5.5 (Braves vs. Marlins), Shota Imanaga Over 5.5 (Brewers vs. Cubs), and MacKenzie Gore Under 5.5 (Rangers vs. Rockies). All available at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

Why is Shane McClanahan a good strikeout prop bet today? McClanahan is riding a 21.2-inning scoreless streak with a 2.27 ERA through eight starts in 2026 and has recorded 41 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .168 average. He faces a Baltimore lineup that struggles against left-handed pitching.

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.