NHL Picks Today: NHL Best Bets, Prediction and Props for Canadiens vs. Sabres Game 7

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Sabres Moneyline

Canadiens vs. Sabres Over 5.5 Goals

Tage Thompson 1+ Points

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Sabres vs Canadiens Game 7: NHL Betting Picks and Props

Sabres vs Canadiens Betting Analysis

1. Series context favors volatility

This series is tied 3-3, and Game 6 completely flipped the momentum. Buffalo erased a Montreal lead and won 8-3, scoring 7 straight goals to force Game 7. Montreal took 58 penalty minutes while Buffalo went 4-for-6 on the power play, which is the biggest tactical storyline entering tonight.

2. Head-to-head history is almost dead even

These teams split the regular-season series 2-2, and each team scored 13 goals across those four games.

3. Buffalo has the top-end matchup edge

Tage Thompson led Buffalo with 7 points in 4 regular-season games against Montreal, and he just posted 1 goal and 3 assists in Game 6. Rasmus Dahlin also erupted in Game 6 with 1 goal and 4 assists, giving Buffalo two elite offensive drivers entering Game 7.

4. Montreal’s counter is top-line skill and underdog value

Montreal’s projected top line is Cole Caufield–Nick Suzuki–Juraj Slafkovsky, with Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson driving offense from the blue line. Jake Evans has also been a major playoff contributor, with 15 points in the postseason and goals in back-to-back games.

5. Injury and lineup notes

Montreal lists Patrik Laine on IR. Buffalo lists Justin Danforth and Jiri Kulich on IR, Noah Ostlund out, and Colten Ellis day-to-day. Buffalo’s projected lines include Benson–Norris–Thompson, Doan–McLeod–Tuch, and a top defensive pair of Samuelsson–Dahlin.

Sabres vs Canadiens Best Bets

Buffalo Sabres Moneyline (-125)

Moneyline Buffalo Sabres May 18 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Buffalo is the best straight-up side in Game 7. The Sabres have home ice, a massive Game 6 momentum boost, and the higher-end special-teams ceiling after scoring four power-play goals last game.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Over 5.5 Goals (+100)

Total Goals Over May 18 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The series has become increasingly chaotic, and Game 6 produced 11 total goals. The over has hit in 3 of 4 recent meetings, with at least one team scoring 5+ goals in 4 of 5 meetings.

Game 7s can tighten up, but I think this matchup has too much power-play danger, defensive volatility and top-line finishing to become a defensive-minded slugfest.

Tage Thompson Over 0.5 Points

1+ Points 1+ Points Tage Thompson -188 View more odds in Sportsbook

Thompson is the player prop I am most into today. He had 7 points in 4 regular-season games against Montreal and just produced 4 points in Game 6. Buffalo’s top line and power play both run through his shooting threat, and Montreal’s penalty issues make his point prop even more attractive.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.