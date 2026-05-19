Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 19

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Martín Pérez exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 8.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres