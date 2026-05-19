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Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 19

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Martín Pérez exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

  • Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 8.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

  • Braxton Garrett (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

  • Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Griffin Canning (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

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