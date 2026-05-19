MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 19
Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Martín Pérez exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
- Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 8.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins
- Braxton Garrett (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
- Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Griffin Canning (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances