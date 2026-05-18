3 Best MLB NRFI Bets Today — May 18, 2026: No Run First Inning Picks and Analysis

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Rays vs. Orioles NRFI

Braves vs. Marlins NRFI

Brewers vs. Cubs NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

NRFI Pick: Rays vs. Orioles — No Run First Inning

Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Trevor Rogers

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 18 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shane McClanahan's first-inning profile right now is the most compelling NRFI anchor on Monday's board. McClanahan is holding opposing hitters to a .168 batting average through eight starts and has extended his career-best scoreless streak to 21.2 innings. His fastball-slider-changeup combination is at peak deception and velocity in the opening frame before Baltimore's lineup has any game-day calibration on his release point.

The structural case is reinforced by McClanahan's command improvement. Since his rough first four starts in his lengthy return from injury, he has issued only three walks across 16.2 innings in his last three starts. A pitcher who does not walk batters is a quality NRFI arm.

Rogers is off to a slow start with a 5.77 ERA, but his expected ERA is a much better 4.13, and he has a 12.5% swinging-strike rate, showing he has the ability to miss bats.

NRFI Pick: Braves vs. Marlins — No Run First Inning

Pitchers: JR Ritchie vs. Max Meyer

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 18 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Max Meyer's first-inning profile has been one of the most dominant in the National League over the last month, and his overall 2026 form directly supports the NRFI angle. Meyer has been economical on the mound in 2026, getting ahead of hitters and utilizing his diverse repertoire to limit baserunners and generate quick at-bats. His four-seam fastball at 93-94 mph is at maximum deception in the opening frame, and his sweeper creates an instant two-pitch problem for cold lineups that have not yet identified his release-point sequencing. The first inning, when opposing batters see these pitches at their most novel, is where Meyer's swing-and-miss potential is highest.

Meyer has surrendered only two home runs over his past six outings, and his K rate is up to 26.6%. He's just a really good pitcher who is rolling right now.

On the other side, Ritchie has only 21.2 career MLB frames under his belt and is the scarier side of this NRFI. But he's coming off a one-run outing last time out versus the Cubs, and Miami's offense is only 18th in wOBA.

NRFI Pick: Brewers vs. Cubs — No Run First Inning

Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Shota Imanaga

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 18 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shota Imanaga's first-inning profile is among the most reliable in the National League, and his overall dominance in 2026 translates directly to the opening frame. He's absolutely dealing this season, pitching to a 3.16 SIERA and 28.0% strikeout rate -- both of which are career-best marks. His four-seam fastball is at maximum velocity before hitters have calibrated against his release point, and his splitter — the pitch that defines his strikeout approach — is most deceptive in the opening frame when lineups see his arm angle for the first time.

Sproat is a tougher sell against Chicago's quality lineup, especially with the wind blowing out at Wrigley. However, Sproat owns a 23.4% K rate and 10.4% swinging-strike rate, so he can miss bats. He's also allowed only three total earned runs over his previous two outings.

The wind situation is scary, but it's also why we can get this NRFI at plus-money odds. I'm willing to roll the dice on the ball staying in the yard in the first and these two hurlers finding a way to put up zeros.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

What are the best NRFI picks for May 18, 2026? The three best NRFI bets on Monday are: Rays vs. Orioles (McClanahan), Braves vs. Marlins (Meyer), and Brewers vs. Cubs (Imanaga). All available at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

Why is Shane McClanahan a good NRFI bet today? McClanahan's scoreless streak has reached 21.2 innings and he has issued only three walks across his last 16.2 innings. A pitcher with near-zero walk rates is the safest structural NRFI asset on any slate.

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.