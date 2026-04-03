NBA Player Prop Picks Today: Top Prop Bets for Friday, April 3

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

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Best NBA Player Props for Friday: NBA Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: LaMelo Ball Under 3.5 Made Threes (-110)

Pacers at Hornets, 7:10 p.m. ET

Admittedly, this is a little scary given LaMelo Ball's green light and a matchup versus the tanking Indiana Pacers. But I think it's the right play.

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As bad as Indiana has been during their gap year, they're actually really good at preventing three-point looks. In fact, on the season, the Pacers are allowing the NBA's lowest three-point attempt rate (33.6%). That may have a lot to do with teams being able to get quality looks at the rim against Indiana, but either way, the Pacers don't give up many three-point shots.

That three-point D extends to point guards as the Pacers surrender the sixth-fewest made triples per night to PGs (2.9).

On top of that, Ball has drained three or fewer treys in three straight games, and there's a ton of blowout risk today with the Charlotte Hornets a 15.5-point favorite, which could lead to abbreviated minutes for Ball.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Cooper Flagg to Record Triple-Double (+3000)

Magic at Mavericks, 8:40 p.m. ET

I've taken a stab at a Cooper Flagg triple-double a few times over the last couple weeks. It hasn't hit yet. But I think one is coming, and a date with the Orlando Magic might be just the spot for it.

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Flagg has consistently been in the triple-double neighborhood lately. Over a 12-game stretch in March, he averaged 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He had games of 18-10-8 and 26-8-7 in that span. He has four games of at least nine assists this year and 14 games of at least 19 rebounds.

In short, Flagg hasn't been that far away in a couple spots, and that makes these +3000 odds appealing.

If Flagg gets within striking distance of a triple-double, I could see the Dallas Mavericks letting Flagg go for it -- regardless of game situation -- as a way for Flagg to put a bow on what has been a special rookie season.

Orlando continues to be one of the league's most disappointing teams. They're 19th in defensive rating over the previous 15 games and have permitted the fourth-most boards per game to small forwards this season. They've given up at least 130 points in two of their past three games.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Nique Clifford 2+ Made Threes (+150)

Pelicans at Kings, 10:10 p.m. ET

The New Orleans Pelicans surrender a lot of three-point tries, and that puts me on Nique Clifford to nail at least two threes at these plus-money odds.

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For the season, the Pels are giving up the fifth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.4%). They're also just 22nd in defensive rating for the campaign. New Orleans has been especially giving to shooting guards, letting up the fourth-most made threes per night to the position (3.5).

Clifford is seeing a meaty role of late for the tanking Sacramento Kings, starting in 13 of his past 14 appearances and logging an average of 33.4 minutes per game in that span. He's making 1.4 threes per night in that stretch and has hit at least one triple in eight straight.

With a big role and a matchup that should give his three-point volume a bump, Clifford to hit multiple treys is my favorite player prop of the day.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.