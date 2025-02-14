Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona

This year's NASCAR Xfinity Series field is stacked to the gills with talent.

In addition to the returners like Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill, you add Connor Zilisch -- who won at Watkins Glen in a one-off last year -- and Truck Series winners Christian Eckes and Nick Sanchez. That's not to mention William Sawalich, Taylor Gray, and Carson Kvapil, all of whom will drive top-flight equipment.

If you want wins, you're gonna have to earn 'em.

That starts Saturday at Daytona with the United Rentals 300 where Austin Hill (+350 to win) is the overwhelming favorite in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds. This is earned with Hill having won three of six races at the track since he became a full-time driver.

Due to both the chaotic nature of Daytona and the stacked field, my model isn't as high as the market on Hill, which is always scary. But I do think we should project in some regression.

Here's the full run of pre-qualifying simulations, and we'll run through my favorite bets after that. With only 38 drivers in the field, I projected just the top 38 drivers in my model, omitting CJ McLaughlin, Greg Van Alst, and Carson Ware.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona Predictions

Driver Sim Win Sim Podium Sim Top 5 Austin Hill 12.9% 28.5% 40.0% Jesse Love 10.5% 23.6% 33.7% Sheldon Creed 8.4% 22.0% 32.4% Justin Allgaier 7.8% 20.5% 30.4% Brandon Jones 5.4% 15.6% 23.7% Sammy Smith 5.1% 14.2% 23.4% Connor Zilisch 4.8% 14.6% 23.7% View Full Table ChevronDown

Betting Picks for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona

Sheldon Creed (+1300): Even after leaving Richard Childress Racing, Creed was still elite on pack tracks last year. He finished top five in three of six races, including a runner-up in the opener at Daytona. He has three runner-up finishes at pack tracks since the start of 2022, so I wouldn't be shocked if he begins his time at Haas with a bang.

(+1300): Even after leaving Richard Childress Racing, Creed was still elite on pack tracks last year. He finished top five in three of six races, including a runner-up in the opener at Daytona. He has three runner-up finishes at pack tracks since the start of 2022, so I wouldn't be shocked if he begins his time at Haas with a bang. Christian Eckes (+2200): Technically, Brandon Jones (+2000) is a better value in my model than Eckes. I just like Eckes more, personally. In nine Truck Series races at pack tracks since he returned to a full-time role in 2022, Eckes had one win, four top-fives, and an additional sixth-place finish. He'll drive for a quality Xfinity team in Kaulig Racing, so he's another driver I think could post a big debut with a new team.

Which bets stand out to you for Saturday's race?

