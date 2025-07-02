Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (48-37) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (47-38)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-126) | TOR: (+108)

NYY: (-126) | TOR: (+108) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152)

NYY: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 5-4, 4.37 ERA vs José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 4-3, 3.26 ERA

The Yankees will call on Will Warren (5-4) versus the Blue Jays and Jose Berrios (4-3). When Warren starts, his team is 7-10-0 against the spread this season. Warren's team has been victorious in 64.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-5. The Blue Jays have a 9-8-0 record against the spread in Berrios' starts. The Blue Jays have a 6-3 record in Berrios' nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.7%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Blue Jays, New York is the favorite at -126, and Toronto is +108 playing at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Blue Jays are -152 to cover, and the Yankees are +126.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Yankees-Blue Jays on July 2, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 45, or 60%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 41 of 68 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 32 of 84 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 38-46-0 in 84 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have a 27-24 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.9% of those games).

Toronto has a record of 16-13 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (55.2%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 84 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-35-3).

The Blue Jays have a 52-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 61.9% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 112 hits and an OBP of .466, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .722. He's batting .358.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .268 with 15 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage 79th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Bellinger takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .364 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .284 with a .425 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Anthony Volpe has nine home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has an on-base percentage of .380, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .278 and slugging .447.

Including all qualified players, he is 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 62nd in slugging.

George Springer has collected 70 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Bo Bichette has a .427 slugging percentage, which paces the Blue Jays.

Ernie Clement has 17 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while hitting .301.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/1/2025: 12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/30/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/27/2025: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/25/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/30/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/29/2024: 9-3 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/28/2024: 16-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

16-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/27/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!