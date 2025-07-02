Twins vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Miami Marlins.

Twins vs Marlins Game Info

Minnesota Twins (40-45) vs. Miami Marlins (38-45)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and MNNT

Twins vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | MIA: (+102)

MIN: (-120) | MIA: (+102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+132) | MIA: +1.5 (-160)

MIN: -1.5 (+132) | MIA: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 3-4, 4.63 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 2-0, 3.73 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Simeon Woods Richardson (3-4, 4.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Janson Junk (2-0, 3.73 ERA). Woods Richardson's team is 5-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woods Richardson's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Junk has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins covered in both opportunities. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for two Junk starts this season -- they won both.

Twins vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (51.3%)

Twins vs Marlins Moneyline

The Twins vs Marlins moneyline has Minnesota as a -120 favorite, while Miami is a +102 underdog at home.

Twins vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +132 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -160.

Twins vs Marlins Over/Under

Twins versus Marlins on July 2 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Twins vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 26, or 51%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 24 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 35 of 81 chances this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 42-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 45.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-39).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Miami has a 29-34 record (winning 46% of its games).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 81 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-41-0).

The Marlins have put together a 48-33-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 72 hits and an OBP of .342 this season. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .558.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 47th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 91st in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Ty France has hit six homers with a team-high .370 SLG this season.

Carlos Correa has been key for Minnesota with 69 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .385.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .257 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 79th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Stowers has 76 hits with a .359 OBP while slugging .509. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .283.

He is currently 34th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .252 with 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Xavier Edwards has eight doubles, a triple and 31 walks while batting .279.

Twins vs Marlins Head to Head

7/1/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 8-6 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

8-6 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/25/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/24/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/5/2023: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/3/2023: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

