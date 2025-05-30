Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Tennessee Lottery 250 in Nashville

For Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Nashville, all the focus is on the veterans.

I think the youngsters could give them a run for their money.

Ross Chastain, Justin Allgaier, and Aric Almirola are the clear favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds, all sitting at +460 or shorter. Nobody else is shorter than +900.

My model likes all three as they're the three favorites. In fact, Allgaier is nearly a value at +340.

But the true values, in my eyes, are all lower on the board, and they're all Rookie of the Year contenders in search of their first Xfinity win.

Let's start by laying out my model's pre-practice simulations, and then we can discuss which three rookies I think are worth considering.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Nashville

Driver Sim Win Sim Podium Sim Top 5 Sim Top 10 Justin Allgaier 22.4% 48.7% 63.0% 76.9% Ross Chastain 19.4% 43.7% 59.4% 77.8% Aric Almirola 11.9% 34.3% 50.4% 73.8% Connor Zilisch 6.3% 21.1% 35.8% 65.5% Brandon Jones 4.9% 19.3% 34.0% 63.9% Carson Kvapil 5.2% 18.8% 33.2% 63.0% Sheldon Creed 4.2% 15.6% 28.4% 59.6% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Nashville

Carson Kvapil (+2000): Although this is his age-22 season, Kvapil drives like a veteran, minding his business early in the race only to surge to a higher finish late. He has done this on concrete, specifically, with runner-ups at Dover and Bristol already on his resume. He has impressed me enough where I'll bite even with thin value (5.2% vs. 4.8% implied).

(+2000): Although this is his age-22 season, Kvapil drives like a veteran, minding his business early in the race only to surge to a higher finish late. He has done this on concrete, specifically, with runner-ups at Dover and Bristol already on his resume. He has impressed me enough where I'll bite even with thin value (5.2% vs. 4.8% implied). Nick Sanchez (+5000): Sanchez nearly came through for us at +8000 last week, and I'm still showing value even now that he's down to +5000. His podium there came a few weeks after he posted a fourth-place average running position in Texas, showing Sanchez has upside on intermediate tracks. He finished third at Nashville in the Truck Series two years ago with a fifth-place average running position, so I'm going to keep riding him until we get to a track less suited for his skills.

(+5000): Sanchez nearly came through for us at +8000 last week, and I'm still showing value even now that he's down to +5000. His podium there came a few weeks after he posted a fourth-place average running position in Texas, showing Sanchez has upside on intermediate tracks. He finished third at Nashville in the Truck Series two years ago with a fifth-place average running position, so I'm going to keep riding him until we get to a track less suited for his skills. Christian Eckes (+7500): Without looking, I can tell you that Sanchez didn't lead any laps in last year's truck race in Nashville, though. That's because Eckes went wire-to-wire, leading all 150 laps. That came after he led 144 of 250 laps in Bristol, giving him two wins across three concrete races last year. The Xfinity Series has been a tougher go, but Eckes did have a fifth-place average running position in Darlington and an eighth-place mark in Rockingham. He's a good enough driver to push this equipment to victories at certain tracks, and this seems like one of them.

