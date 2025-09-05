Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at Gateway

Close, but no cigar.

For this week's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Gateway, I'm close to showing value on both Connor Zilisch and Aric Almirola (+340 and +500, respectively, in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds). I'd love to bet Zilisch, given the tear he's on.

But I can't pull the trigger with where things stand. And that bums me out.

Luckily, there is some decent value lower in the field, and it's on drivers who -- I think -- have a path to victory.

Let's dig into my model's pre-practice simulations, and then I can discuss which drivers are values at the current prices.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Gateway

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Connor Zilisch 21.8% 50.3% 66.4% 78.5% Aric Almirola 15.9% 41.0% 58.5% 78.3% Justin Allgaier 12.8% 34.2% 52.1% 76.1% Jesse Love 8.7% 25.7% 42.6% 71.1% Sheldon Creed 7.5% 25.4% 42.6% 70.2% Taylor Gray 5.9% 18.6% 32.6% 63.4% Sam Mayer 5.1% 17.3% 30.8% 61.5% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Gateway

Jesse Love (+1100): Love has been knocking on the door of a win on flat tracks, finishing runner-up in both Pocono and Iowa. He also had a third-place average running position in Rockingham, though he was later disqualified. He made his Craftsman Truck Series debut here in 2023 and finished ninth, so I'm on board with Love at this number.

(+1100): Love has been knocking on the door of a win on flat tracks, finishing runner-up in both Pocono and Iowa. He also had a third-place average running position in Rockingham, though he was later disqualified. He made his Craftsman Truck Series debut here in 2023 and finished ninth, so I'm on board with Love at this number. Taylor Gray (+1900): Even before Gray was full-time in the Xfinity Series, he was running well on flat tracks. Last year -- as a part-time driver -- Gray finished top-five in both Richmond and Phoenix. This year, he has had quality runs at Rockingham, Indianapolis, and Iowa, even if his best finish in that span is third. This is a good combo of driver and equipment, and I think we could see a breakthrough soon.

(+1900): Even before Gray was full-time in the Xfinity Series, he was running well on flat tracks. Last year -- as a part-time driver -- Gray finished top-five in both Richmond and Phoenix. This year, he has had quality runs at Rockingham, Indianapolis, and Iowa, even if his best finish in that span is third. This is a good combo of driver and equipment, and I think we could see a breakthrough soon. Daniel Hemric (+10000): This is a one-off ride for Hemric back in the Xfinity Series, but +10000 is a long number for a guy so familiar with this car. He won a championship at a flat track in Phoenix, his first win in NASCAR's top three levels. Last year at Gateway in the Cup Series, Hemric had a respectable 18th-place run, so I like him as a longshot.

