Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville

Aric Almirola has been unstoppable at short, flat tracks since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

He has run six total races in that subset. He has won three of them and podiumed in two others. The lone non-podium came when he got caught up in a wreck on a restart.

Animal.

Despite that, Almirola is still -- somehow -- a value for me in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds for Saturday's Marine Corps 250 in Martinsville. This very track produced two of those three aforementioned wins, and he won the first race on this track type in 2025.

I'll happily take the discount.

Here's my model's full sims prior to practice and qualifying. Then we'll dig into which drivers stand out in the betting markets.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Martinsville

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Top 10 Aric Almirola 35.4% 60.8% 71.3% 79.4% Justin Allgaier 12.8% 34.4% 50.0% 70.6% Sheldon Creed 9.8% 30.1% 44.7% 66.7% Sam Mayer 6.5% 23.4% 38.4% 62.6% Brandon Jones 5.8% 21.0% 35.5% 60.7% Connor Zilisch 5.2% 18.6% 32.0% 58.7% Carson Kvapil 3.7% 14.6% 27.9% 57.5% View Full Table ChevronDown

Betting Picks for the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Martinsville

Aric Almirola (+220): As laid out above, Almirola won both Martinsville races last year. He did that while leading 298 of a possible 501 laps. So, yeah, even at +220, I'm willing to buy in.

(+220): As laid out above, Almirola won both Martinsville races last year. He did that while leading 298 of a possible 501 laps. So, yeah, even at +220, I'm willing to buy in. Brandon Jones (+2000): Speaking of drivers who have left Joe Gibbs Racing only to later return and are former winners at Martinsville, Jones is a value, as well. His win came in 2022, and he could have won the fall race that year, as well. Jones nearly won at Phoenix when Almirola and Alex Bowman hit the wall coming to the line, so his form on short, flat tracks is good. We should be skeptical of Jones most places due to his massive crash rate, but Martinsville is one track where his ceiling justifies the risk.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for Saturday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.