Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for The Chilango 150 in Mexico City

If Connor Zilisch's run of dominance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is going to continue this weekend, he's going to have to earn it.

Zilisch has won both of his Xfinity road-course starts despite having issues that sent him to the back in both Watkins Glen and COTA. He's a certified freakshow.

For Saturday's Chilango 150 in Mexico City, though, he'll have to top not only Cup regulars Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell but also home-country hero Daniel Suarez. It's a tall task.

Still, my model has Zilisch at 41.7% to win. That's not high enough to bet him, but he sucks up tons of win equity, making it tough to find value elsewhere.

Which drivers could we consider betting? Let's start by laying out my model's pre-practice simulations, and then we can discuss who stands out in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Mexico City

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Connor Zilisch 41.7% 66.5% 74.2% 78.8% Daniel Suarez 12.6% 40.3% 57.4% 76.1% Christopher Bell 13.7% 41.1% 58.6% 76.8% Ty Gibbs 12.1% 37.5% 54.1% 73.3% Austin Hill 5.4% 24.7% 42.5% 68.0% Sam Mayer 2.2% 13.2% 27.6% 58.0% Justin Allgaier 2.4% 14.2% 28.5% 59.6% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Mexico City

Christopher Bell (+700): Bell's odds are longer than those of Zilisch, Gibbs, and Suarez because he's in the worst equipment with Sam Hunt Racing. However, equipment matters a bit less on road courses, and Bell is a road-course ace, having won in Cup at COTA this year. The Hunt equipment was good enough for Ed Jones to log a top-five in Portland last year, so I'm on board with the model's inclination to buy into an established threat on this track type.

(+700): Bell's odds are longer than those of Zilisch, Gibbs, and Suarez because he's in the worst equipment with Sam Hunt Racing. However, equipment matters a bit less on road courses, and Bell is a road-course ace, having won in Cup at COTA this year. The Hunt equipment was good enough for to log a top-five in Portland last year, so I'm on board with the model's inclination to buy into an established threat on this track type. Austin Hill (+2900): I'd much prefer Hill in a market where he doesn't have to top Zilisch and others because he won't beat them on pace. He's more someone who could benefit if the race gets a little nutty, which is possible at Mexico City's elevation. In 21 road-course Xfinity races, Hill has 11 top-5s, including a pair of runner-ups. If you can bet him top-five instead, I'd do it. But with only outrights available here, he'd be my second favorite win bet behind Bell.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Saturday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.