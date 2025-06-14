Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (28-40) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-35)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and FDSW

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-156) | LAA: (+132)

BAL: (-156) | LAA: (+132) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

BAL: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 5-4, 3.23 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-3, 3.99 ERA

The Orioles will look to Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4) against the Angels and Tyler Anderson (2-3). When Sugano starts, his team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season. Sugano's team has won 42.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-4). The Angels are 10-3-0 against the spread when Anderson starts. The Angels have an 8-4 record in Anderson's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (56.4%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

The Orioles vs Angels moneyline has Baltimore as a -156 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +132 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +128 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -154.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Orioles-Angels on June 14 is 9.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (38.9%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has been victorious two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 30 of their 67 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 23-44-0 in 67 games with a line this season.

The Angels have a 25-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.2% of those games).

Los Angeles is 10-14 (winning 41.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 35 times this season for a 35-31-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 33-34-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has 63 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which are best among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .310 batting average and a slugging percentage of .502.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Cedric Mullins is batting .230 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 134th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is batting .227 with a .369 slugging percentage and 19 RBI this year.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with a slugging percentage of .440, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

Henderson takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 12 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks while batting .204. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .260.

He is 156th in batting average, 159th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Nolan Schanuel has a .378 OBP while slugging .386. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .283.

He is currently 30th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Zach Neto has 56 hits, a team-high for the Angels.

Jo Adell is hitting .229 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks.

Orioles vs Angels Head to Head

5/11/2025: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/10/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/24/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/23/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/22/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/31/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/6/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

