Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

In MLB action on Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (40-29) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (38-31)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SNET

Phillies vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | TOR: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | TOR: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152)

PHI: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 5-2, 2.97 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 2-8, 6.12 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (5-2) against the Blue Jays and Bowden Francis (2-8). Sanchez and his team are 9-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Sanchez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-2. The Blue Jays have gone 8-5-0 against the spread when Francis starts. The Blue Jays have a 2-9 record in Francis' 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (59.4%)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Phillies, Toronto is the underdog at +136, and Philadelphia is -162 playing at home.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Phillies are +126 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -152.

The Phillies-Blue Jays contest on June 14 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 34, or 63%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 21 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 66 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 32-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have put together a 23-21 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Toronto has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 68 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-29-2).

The Blue Jays have put together a 41-27-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.3% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.377) and total hits (62) this season. He's batting .246 batting average while slugging .552.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is eighth in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

Trea Turner has hit seven homers this season while driving in 31 runs. He's batting .302 this season and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 15th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Turner enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Nick Castellanos has 74 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.325/.425.

Alec Bohm has been key for Philadelphia with 73 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

Bohm heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a home run and six RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-best .379 on-base percentage. He's batting .275 and slugging .416.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 95th in slugging.

Bo Bichette's .419 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

George Springer has racked up 53 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk has eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .328.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/13/2025: 8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/3/2025: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/4/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/7/2024: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/16/2023: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/15/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

