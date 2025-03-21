Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets and Predictions for Homestead

As laid out in our NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series predictions for Homestead, it's Kyle Larson's weekend to spoil all the fun.

That's more true in the Xfinity Series than it was for the Trucks.

Not only is this a longer race -- giving Larson more time to make up for any mistakes -- but he's also more experienced in Xfinity and racing against more youth. The top teams in JR Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing are fielding youngsters this year, limiting the number of drivers who can realistically push Larson for a win.

Thus, we have a situation where:

Larson's sucking up more than half the win equity in my model

It's still not enough for us to bet him

It leads to minimal betting value as I'm above market on only three drivers in the entire field in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds. One of them is 0.1 percentage points above market.

It's not the worst idea to hold out here and hope value opens up after practice and qualifying. But for now, here's where my model has things, and we'll run through the two values at the bottom.

NASCAR Xfinity Series in Homestead Predictions

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Kyle Larson 51.2% 80.7% 82.3% Justin Allgaier 9.4% 38.7% 60.5% Austin Hill 5.9% 24.0% 41.2% Sam Mayer 5.8% 24.0% 42.5% Connor Zilisch 4.6% 19.2% 36.3% Sheldon Creed 3.5% 17.4% 33.1% Brandon Jones 2.5% 12.2% 24.8% View Full Table ChevronDown

Betting Picks for the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Homestead

Justin Allgaier (+1000): Homestead is arguably Allgaier's worst track as he has led just 15 laps here in 16 career races, mostly in elite equipment. He is the one true, grizzled vet in the field in an elite car, though, and purely out of respect, the model has him at 9.4% to win, barely up from 9.1% implied.

(+1000): Homestead is arguably Allgaier's worst track as he has led just 15 laps here in 16 career races, mostly in elite equipment. He is the one true, grizzled vet in the field in an elite car, though, and purely out of respect, the model has him at 9.4% to win, barely up from 9.1% implied. William Sawalich (+8000): Sawalich is part of that youth movement as he's running full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing. He has had a tough go of it so far on bigger tracks, which is why he's +8000. But he was dominant last year in the ARCA Menards Series and does have plenty of horsepower with JGR, propelling him to 1.9% win odds in the sims.

