Rangers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Texas Rangers facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rangers vs Pirates Game Info

Texas Rangers (36-39) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (30-46)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and CW33

Rangers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-190) | PIT: (+160)

TEX: (-190) | PIT: (+160) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-111) | PIT: +1.5 (-108)

TEX: -1.5 (-111) | PIT: +1.5 (-108) Total: 8 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Rangers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 6-2, 2.19 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 1-1, 4.24 ERA

The Rangers will call on Jacob deGrom (6-2) against the Pirates and Mike Burrows (1-1). When deGrom starts, his team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season. deGrom's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-3). The Pirates are 3-1-0 ATS in Burrows' four starts that had a set spread. The Pirates are 2-2 in Burrows' four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.1%)

Rangers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Pirates, Texas is the favorite at -190, and Pittsburgh is +160 playing at home.

Rangers vs Pirates Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Rangers are -111 to cover, and the Pirates are -108.

Rangers vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Rangers-Pirates on June 20, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 24 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Texas has come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of their 74 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 38-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 38.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (19-30).

Pittsburgh has a record of 5-7 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (41.7%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 70 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-42-3).

The Pirates have covered 48.6% of their games this season, going 34-36-0 ATS.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith leads Texas with 64 hits and an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .447. He's batting .292.

Among the qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 57th in slugging.

Smith will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .410 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Wyatt Langford has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualified hitters, he is 103rd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Langford takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Marcus Semien is batting .226 with a .337 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Semien brings an 11-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .300 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Adolis Garcia is batting .229 with a .276 OBP and 35 RBI for Texas this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz is batting .218 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 146th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen paces his team with 62 hits and a .355 OBP, with a team-best .432 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 52nd, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 77th in slugging.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .288 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Adam Frazier has nine doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .250.

