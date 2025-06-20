Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (40-34) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-52)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and CHSN

Blue Jays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-215) | CHW: (+180)

TOR: (-215) | CHW: (+180) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-111) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)

TOR: -1.5 (-111) | CHW: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Blue Jays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Turnbull (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 2.08 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 2-7, 3.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Spencer Turnbull (1-0) to the mound, while Davis Martin (2-7) will take the ball for the White Sox. Turnbull and his team were 5-2-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Turnbull and his team won each of the five games he appeared in last season when they were the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 6-7-0 record against the spread in Martin's starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Martin's starts this season, and they went 3-10 in those games.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59.9%)

Chicago is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -215 favorite at home.

The Blue Jays are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are -111 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -110.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus White Sox contest on June 20 has been set at 9, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 16, or 61.5%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has played as a favorite of -215 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 40 of their 73 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 44-29-0 in 73 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have a 21-50 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 29.6% of those games).

Chicago has a record of 5-25 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer (16.7%).

The White Sox have played in 72 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-34-4).

The White Sox have collected a 40-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 78 hits. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .443.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 64th in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBIs.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .749, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .433 this season. He's batting .272.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 48th, his on-base percentage 102nd, and his slugging percentage 76th.

George Springer leads Toronto with 54 hits. He is batting .241 this season and 26 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 70 hits, an OBP of .354 plus a slugging percentage of .442.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up 64 hits with a .320 on-base percentage and a .434 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the White Sox. He's batting .242.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 110th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .246 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Chase Meidroth is batting .274 with five doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

Luis Robert has eight doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .190.

