Rays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, up against the Detroit Tigers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Tigers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (41-34) vs. Detroit Tigers (48-28)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSDET

Rays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-108) | DET: (-108)

TB: (-108) | DET: (-108) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-176) | DET: -1.5 (+146)

TB: +1.5 (-176) | DET: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 6-3, 4.54 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 5-7, 4.03 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Shane Baz (6-3, 4.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Jack Flaherty (5-7, 4.03 ERA). Baz's team is 9-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Baz's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Flaherty starts, the Tigers have gone 5-9-0 against the spread. The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog in five of Flaherty's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Rays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (50.9%)

Rays vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Rays, Detroit is the underdog at -108, and Tampa Bay is -108 playing at home.

Rays vs Tigers Spread

Rays vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Rays-Tigers game on June 20, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 24 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 25-17 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of their 73 opportunities.

The Rays are 36-37-0 against the spread in their 73 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have gone 13-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Detroit has a record of 13-13 (50%).

The Tigers have played in 73 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-35-3).

The Tigers have put together a 40-33-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 72 hits, which leads Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .262 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .309 and a slugging percentage of .505.

He is 66th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 25 extra-base hits. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .452 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Lowe heads into this game with eight games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has a slash line of .329/.416/.494 this season and a team-best OPS of .910.

Aranda heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .474 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres a has .380 on-base percentage to lead the Tigers. He's batting .281 while slugging .425.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .227 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 131st in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Riley Greene has 80 hits with a .500 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Tigers.

Javier Baez has 12 doubles, nine home runs and eight walks while batting .293.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!