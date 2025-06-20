Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.
Yankees vs Orioles Game Info
- New York Yankees (43-31) vs. Baltimore Orioles (32-42)
- Date: Friday, June 20, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and MASN
Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-220) | BAL: (+184)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-113) | BAL: +1.5 (-106)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 9-2, 1.89 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 5-4, 3.38 ERA
The Yankees will look to Max Fried (9-2) versus the Orioles and Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4). Fried's team is 10-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-3. The Orioles have a 6-8-0 record against the spread in Sugano's starts. The Orioles are 4-2 in Sugano's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (73.6%)
Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +184 underdog on the road.
Yankees vs Orioles Spread
- The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Yankees are -113 to cover, and the Orioles are -106.
Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under
- An over/under of 9 has been set for Yankees-Orioles on June 20, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been favorites in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (62.5%) in those contests.
- New York has a record of 6-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -220 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 29 of 73 chances this season.
- In 73 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 33-40-0 against the spread.
- The Orioles have gone 14-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.8% of those games).
- Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.
- The Orioles have played in 73 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-37-3).
- The Orioles have covered just 35.6% of their games this season, going 26-47-0 ATS.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has 101 hits and an OBP of .463 to go with a slugging percentage of .728. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .366 batting average, as well.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Cody Bellinger is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 69th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.
- Bellinger takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
- Paul Goldschmidt is batting .303 with a .454 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.
- Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 52 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .476.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Ryan O'Hearn has a team-best OBP (.381), and paces the Orioles in hits (65). He's batting .301 and slugging.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 14th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.
- Gunnar Henderson is slugging .443 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .347.
- His batting average is 34th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 64th in slugging.
- Cedric Mullins is batting .225 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- Adley Rutschman is batting .227 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 walks.
Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head
- 4/30/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/29/2025: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/26/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/24/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 7/14/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/13/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/12/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/20/2024: 17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
