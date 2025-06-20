Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (43-31) vs. Baltimore Orioles (32-42)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and MASN

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-220) | BAL: (+184)

NYY: (-220) | BAL: (+184) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-113) | BAL: +1.5 (-106)

NYY: -1.5 (-113) | BAL: +1.5 (-106) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 9-2, 1.89 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 5-4, 3.38 ERA

The Yankees will look to Max Fried (9-2) versus the Orioles and Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4). Fried's team is 10-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-3. The Orioles have a 6-8-0 record against the spread in Sugano's starts. The Orioles are 4-2 in Sugano's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (73.6%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +184 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Yankees are -113 to cover, and the Orioles are -106.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Yankees-Orioles on June 20, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (62.5%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 6-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -220 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 29 of 73 chances this season.

In 73 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 33-40-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have gone 14-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.8% of those games).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Orioles have played in 73 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-37-3).

The Orioles have covered just 35.6% of their games this season, going 26-47-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 101 hits and an OBP of .463 to go with a slugging percentage of .728. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .366 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified hitters, he is 69th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Bellinger takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .303 with a .454 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 52 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .476.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has a team-best OBP (.381), and paces the Orioles in hits (65). He's batting .301 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 14th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson is slugging .443 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average is 34th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Cedric Mullins is batting .225 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Adley Rutschman is batting .227 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

4/30/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/14/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/13/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2024: 17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!