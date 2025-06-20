Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Marlins Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (34-39) vs. Miami Marlins (29-44)
- Date: Friday, June 20, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSO
Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ATL: (-144) | MIA: (+122)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+116) | MIA: +1.5 (-140)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Didier Fuentes (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 1-0, 2.78 ERA
The Braves will call on Didier Fuentes versus the Marlins and Janson Junk (1-0). Fuentes did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Junk and his team were moneyline underdogs in every game he pitched a season ago.
Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Braves win (54.9%)
Braves vs Marlins Moneyline
- Miami is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -144 favorite on the road.
Braves vs Marlins Spread
- The Braves are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -140 to cover.
Braves vs Marlins Over/Under
- Braves versus Marlins, on June 20, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -100 and the under -122.
Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Braves have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (53.7%) in those contests.
- This season Atlanta has come away with a win 20 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.
- The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 70 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Braves are 33-37-0 against the spread in their 70 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Marlins have won 38.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-38).
- Miami has gone 17-26 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (39.5%).
- The Marlins have played in 71 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-36-0).
- The Marlins have a 39-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.9% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has 69 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .256 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .489.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 27th in slugging.
- Olson will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with five doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 14 RBIs.
- Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 63 hits. He's batting .253 while slugging .418.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 91st.
- Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.428) powered by 24 extra-base hits.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .228 with a .301 OBP and 27 RBI for Atlanta this season.
- Albies has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBIs.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez is hitting .230 with seven doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .347 with an on-base percentage of .301.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 124th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 124th and he is 140th in slugging.
- Kyle Stowers' 64 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- He is 48th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Eric Wagaman is hitting .249 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Agustin Ramirez is batting .234 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks.
Braves vs Marlins Head to Head
- 4/5/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 4/4/2025: 10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 9/22/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 9/21/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 9/20/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 8/4/2024: 7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 8/3/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 8/2/2024: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 8/1/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 4/24/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
