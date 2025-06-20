Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (34-39) vs. Miami Marlins (29-44)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSO

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-144) | MIA: (+122)

ATL: (-144) | MIA: (+122) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+116) | MIA: +1.5 (-140)

ATL: -1.5 (+116) | MIA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Didier Fuentes (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 1-0, 2.78 ERA

The Braves will call on Didier Fuentes versus the Marlins and Janson Junk (1-0). Fuentes did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Junk and his team were moneyline underdogs in every game he pitched a season ago.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (54.9%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -144 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -140 to cover.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

Braves versus Marlins, on June 20, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (53.7%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 20 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 70 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 33-37-0 against the spread in their 70 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 38.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-38).

Miami has gone 17-26 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (39.5%).

The Marlins have played in 71 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-36-0).

The Marlins have a 39-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.9% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 69 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .256 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .489.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 27th in slugging.

Olson will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with five doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 14 RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 63 hits. He's batting .253 while slugging .418.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 91st.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.428) powered by 24 extra-base hits.

Ozzie Albies is batting .228 with a .301 OBP and 27 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Albies has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .230 with seven doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .347 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 124th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 124th and he is 140th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers' 64 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 48th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .249 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .234 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

4/5/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/4/2025: 10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/21/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/4/2024: 7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/2/2024: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/1/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/24/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!