Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Ecosave 250 at the Charlotte ROVAL

It's not quite Van Gisbergen v. Zilisch, but Heim v. Zilisch is pretty dang close.

NASCAR's top two prospects -- Corey Heim and Connor Zilisch -- will go head-to-head Friday at the Charlotte ROVAL in the Ecosave 250, a preview of a duel we'll hopefully get for the next 15 to 20 years in Cup. Zilisch has won five road-course races in the Xfinity Series while Heim is a four-time Craftsman Truck Series winner on these tracks.

Who holds the edge entering Friday afternoon's race?

Below are my model's simulations for the race. I can't get anywhere near FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds for Heim and Zilisch, which means I'll show value elsewhere. Just proceed with caution on that value as there's a good chance my model is undervaluing those two (even if the market is overvaluing them).

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for the Charlotte ROVAL

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Connor Zilisch 40.9% 68.3% 76.3% Corey Heim 25.7% 57.3% 69.5% Ty Majeski 4.8% 25.1% 42.3% Kaden Honeycutt 3.5% 19.0% 35.8% Chandler Smith 3.5% 16.7% 31.2% Layne Riggs 3.9% 16.7% 31.5% Parker Kligerman 3.8% 17.4% 33.4% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for the Charlotte ROVAL

(+7500): Honeycutt has run just three Truck Series races on road courses, and his finishes in them have been just fine. But he has excelled on driver-centric tracks, and his equipment with Halmar Friesen Racing is better than what he's had for previous road courses. I'm willing to bet on his talent and overall car control at such a long number. Parker Kligerman (+7500): Kligerman is a proven winner on road courses. He won a Truck Series race in Mid-Ohio in 2022, and he nearly won the Xfinity Series race at this track last year. I think there's a chance my model is too low on him, and I've still got him way above market. He's my favorite bet of the weekend.

(+7500): Kligerman is a proven winner on road courses. He won a Truck Series race in Mid-Ohio in 2022, and he nearly won the Xfinity Series race at this track last year. I think there's a chance my model is too low on him, and I've still got him way above market. He's my favorite bet of the weekend. Connor Mosack (+10000): Mosack transitioned to NASCAR after having previously run in the Trans Am TA2 series, a road-course sports-car series, where he found plentiful success. That hasn't translated to NASCAR's top ranks yet, but he was fifth in Watkins Glen in Xfinity in 2023, sixth in Chicago there last year, and he had a good run early at Watkins Glen last month. He's got good equipment, so I like his upside based on his background.

