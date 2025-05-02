Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the SpeedyCash.com 250 in Texas

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has a tendency to get a little nutty whenever it goes to Texas, and that chaos can claim anybody as a victim.

It's a wide track where the draft plays a factor. Back in 2023, Nick Sanchez and Zane Smith crashed while battling for the lead, gifting Carson Hocevar the win. Legitimate contenders have wrecked out each of the past three years, creating increased uncertainty.

I'm not seeing that uncertainty in the betting markets for this race. Corey Heim is +155 to win in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds, and I'd need to change the incident rate and the way my model distributes finishes in order to get there. It's possible I'm projecting too much calamity, but based on the way Texas has raced, I think this is proper.

Still, that's worth keeping in mind as it's leading to my model showing value on some longshots tonight. We'll want to tread lightly with them as if we do get a calmer race than usual, those bets will look pretty stupid.

Let's start by laying out what the sims say prior to practice and qualifying, and then we can discuss the bets I like after considering the areas where the model may be off.

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for Texas

Driver Sim Win Sim Podium Sim Top 5 Corey Heim 27.4% 53.1% 66.5% Chandler Smith 10.2% 30.7% 48.0% Carson Hocevar 7.9% 25.8% 42.8% Nick Sanchez 6.0% 20.2% 33.9% Stewart Friesen 5.9% 19.4% 32.0% Ty Majeski 5.9% 18.7% 31.8% Layne Riggs 5.7% 22.4% 37.6% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for Texas

Stewart Friesen (+5500): Friesen's most recent Truck Series win came here in 2022, and he finished third the year after that. His equipment had a pretty serious lull for a long stretch last year, but his form is back on the upswing. He finished runner-up in Atlanta, was sixth in Las Vegas, and had an eighth-place average running position in Homestead.

(+5500): Friesen's most recent Truck Series win came here in 2022, and he finished third the year after that. His equipment had a pretty serious lull for a long stretch last year, but his form is back on the upswing. He finished runner-up in Atlanta, was sixth in Las Vegas, and had an eighth-place average running position in Homestead. Kaden Honeycutt (+2400): Honeycutt's going to win one of these races eventually; he just has to put three complete stages together to do so. Since joining Niece Motorsports, he has had top-10 average running positions in Kansas (twice), Charlotte, and Homestead, all of which are 1.5-mile tracks. He has the speed to compete, which could be enough if things do go off the rails.

(+2400): Honeycutt's going to win one of these races eventually; he just has to put three complete stages together to do so. Since joining Niece Motorsports, he has had top-10 average running positions in Kansas (twice), Charlotte, and Homestead, all of which are 1.5-mile tracks. He has the speed to compete, which could be enough if things do go off the rails. Giovanni Ruggiero (+11000): Even if my model's right, Ruggiero still loses this race more than 98% of the time. But at 1.6%, I'm above market on him. Ruggiero has been fast in his rookie season, finishing top 10 in Daytona, Bristol, and Rockingham, some pretty tough assignments. He also qualified top eight in both Vegas and Homestead and is Heim's teammate, so he'll have the horsepower to at least be competitive.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Truck Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.