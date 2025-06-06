FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NASCAR

Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 in Michigan

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes@JimSannes

Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 in Michigan

As if the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wasn't aggressive enough already, that'll get kicked up a notch Saturday in Michigan.

Cup Series instigators Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar are both in the field, and they've shown pace already in 2025. Hocevar won Kansas, and Chastain was runner-up in Charlotte. That means we may get their spicy form of racing right up front, battling Corey Heim for the win.

Because the Truck Series tends to have a high-ish incident rate at these faster tracks (even before adding Chastain and Hocevar into the mix), I think the value lies deeper in the pack. It might require a little chaos, but these drivers are in trucks that have enough giddy-up to at least put them in position to capitalize should the brown stuff hit the fan.

Let's start by running through my model's pre-practice simulations, and then we can outline the bets I like in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds.

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for Michigan

Driver
Win
Top 3
Top 5
Corey Heim34.8%59.4%70.0%
Ross Chastain10.8%35.7%55.6%
Layne Riggs9.5%32.9%50.7%
Carson Hocevar5.8%22.9%37.3%
Chandler Smith5.4%18.7%33.6%
Kaden Honeycutt5.2%18.0%32.7%
Grant Enfinger5.1%17.8%31.3%

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for Michigan

  • Kaden Honeycutt (+2100): Honeycutt keeps knocking on the door of a breakthrough. After fourth-place finishes in both Kansas races last year, he was third in Charlotte and sixth in Nashville this year with a fifth-place average running position in both races. I've been chasing Honeycutt to no avail for a while, but those quality runs have me begging for one more round of punishment.
  • Daniel Hemric (+3100): Although Hemric hasn't had amazing pace on the high-speed tracks this year, he has still managed good finishes. He was top-five in Homestead, Texas, and Nashville with that Texas finish being a runner-up. Hemric generally ran well on the big, fast tracks in his Cup Series days, so I think buying low at +3100 makes sense.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

