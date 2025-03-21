Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Baptist Health 200 in Homestead

Tonight begins Kyle Larson's quest to conquer Homestead.

Larson will run all three NASCAR touring series races this weekend, beginning with Friday's Baptist Health 200. Because Larson is someone who tends to torch Homestead, he's being met with the utmost respect in the betting markets.

For tonight, Larson is -125 to win in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds. And, quite frankly, I get it.

But the Truck Series is decently high-variance, and he has a lot of veteran competition via Corey Heim, Chandler Smith, Ross Chastain, Grant Enfinger, and Ty Majeski. All of those drivers have a lot more truck experience than Larson, and it's a short race where slipups are costly.

Thus, while my model views Larson as the runaway favorite, I still can't get to -125.

Here are my pre-practice simulations for the race, and then below, we'll run through my favorite bets at FanDuel.

NASCAR Truck Series in Homestead Predictions

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Kyle Larson 35.0% 61.3% 72.4% Corey Heim 14.2% 40.9% 57.3% Ty Majeski 7.8% 28.5% 46.6% Chandler Smith 5.4% 22.0% 37.9% Ross Chastain 5.3% 18.2% 31.6% Brandon Jones 3.4% 13.9% 25.2% Grant Enfinger 3.3% 12.4% 23.4% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for Homestead

Ty Majeski (+1600): Majeski had a fast truck last week in Vegas before damage on a restart ruined his day. He still rebounded to finish fourth, giving him consecutive top-5s on traditional 1.5-mile tracks. The other one? That came in Homestead during the playoffs when he finished runner-up. He also won here in 2022, so he should have the upside to push Larson for a win.

(+1600): Majeski had a fast truck last week in Vegas before damage on a restart ruined his day. He still rebounded to finish fourth, giving him consecutive top-5s on traditional 1.5-mile tracks. The other one? That came in Homestead during the playoffs when he finished runner-up. He also won here in 2022, so he should have the upside to push Larson for a win. Stewart Friesen (+5500): Friesen is at his best on slick tracks, given he -- like Larson -- is a dirt racer. That has translated to Homestead success as he has three straight top-six finishes, including a podium in 2022. Friesen's trucks finally have speed on 1.5-mile tracks again as he had a fifth-place average running position last week in Vegas. I've got him a full percentage point above his 1.8% implied odds at 3.0%.

