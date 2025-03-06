Best NASCAR Bets and Predictions for the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix

For the first time this year, the NASCAR Cup Series is on a non-drafting oval.

It's about time.

As fun as road courses and superspeedways are, there's plenty of unpredictability there where a good bet can turn sour in the final few laps. At a place like Phoenix, with a lower incident rate, you can feel more secure if things look good late.

Even with things being more predictable, I'm still seeing most value in the mid-range this week in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR betting odds. While I'm decently close to market up top, if we're looking for edges, it resides in the non-big dogs.

Who stands out most for betting before practice and qualifying?

First, you can see my model's simulations of the event. Then, we'll dig into which value I like most at FanDuel.

NASCAR Predictions for Phoenix

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Ryan Blaney 11.82% 36.90% 55.14% 78.86% Christopher Bell 10.86% 29.32% 45.42% 72.06% Kyle Larson 10.28% 28.90% 43.98% 70.62% William Byron 8.38% 25.62% 40.64% 67.90% Chase Elliott 8.22% 22.96% 37.18% 63.06% Denny Hamlin 7.72% 22.58% 36.66% 64.26% Joey Logano 6.60% 18.44% 30.80% 57.32% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Betting Picks for Phoenix

I'm about a percentage point above Brad Keselowski's implied win odds (3.7% vs. 2.6% at +3700), so you could bet him to win. Keselowski's track history at Phoenix is enough to push me to take the safe route with the top five.

That history is underwhelming for a driver who has had such a good career. Keselowski has never won here and has just nine top-fives. But 9 top-5s in 31 races is still a 29.0% hit rate, well above the 16.7% implied odds here.

My model has Keselowski below that career rate at 19.2%. That's still enough to clear the market, though, and I agree with what the model is saying.

Keselowski has shown upside on short tracks since RFK Racing started to surge in 2023. He had elite cars in both Richmond races that season (and was fifth in New Hampshire), and he was fourth in the spring Phoenix race last year. He added a podium in Gateway and a seventh-place average running position in the second Martinsville race.

I'm open to being more aggressive with Keselowski after we see cars on track. For now, I do think playing it safer with the top-five is the right way to go.

(UPDATE: Wallace has since shortened to +600, which is 14.3% implied. Thus, the edge isn't as big as it was, but he is still a value for me.)

Between the two, Bubba Wallace is the bigger value this weekend, and his recent speed on short, flat tracks is the reason why.

During the Next-Gen era, this has sneakily been one of Wallace's better track types. He was third at New Hampshire in 2022 to kick start things. In 2023, he added top-10s at New Hampshire, Martinsville, and Phoenix.

Last year is where things took another step. Wallace had a top-eight average running position in both Richmond races -- a track he had historically struggled -- and finished fourth in Martinsville. He finished that off with a seventh-place run at the Championship Race in Phoenix.

Due to that form, I've got Wallace's top-five odds at 16.6%, up from 11.1% implied. Similar to Keselowski, I do have value on Wallace to win at +5500 -- he's actually the biggest outright value in the field -- but being five percentage points above market here pushes me to take the safer route again.

Alex Bowman is similar to Keselowski: Phoenix isn't his best track. That keeps me from taking the value I've got on him to win (+5500) or finish top five (+800). A top-10 seems doable, though.

In 19 career starts here, Bowman has just two top-10 finishes. One of those came in his first start in legit equipment back in 2016. Since then, his lone high-end run came in the 2023 spring race.

He's consistently at least decent, though, and this number clearly accounts for his track-specific struggles. Bowman tends to run well in both Martinsville and Richmond, two other short, flat tracks on the schedule. He should be good here, especially considering it is his home track.

The final factor pushing me toward Bowman is that NASCAR is running an option tire this weekend, adding extra tire falloff and strategy to the equation. Bowman tends to excel at slick tracks, and things could skew a bit more that way when they use the option tire. Thus, with my model pinning Bowman at 33.3%, up from 29.4% implied, I'm willing to bet him despite his middling track form.

