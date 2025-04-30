Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Wednesday 4/30/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the New York Yankees at the Baltimore Orioles and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Yankees at Orioles

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will wrap up a three-game series tonight, and runs figure to be the name of the game.

Cade Povich will get the ball for the O's. In 2024, the then-rookie posted a 5.20 ERA, 4.99 xFIP, and 4.80 SIERA through 16 starts. The 2025 season hasn't been any kinder to Povich, who sports a 5.32 xERA and a massive 1.72 WHIP heading into this one.

Povich has allowed opposing offenses to thrive to the tune of a .324 batting average, 9.8% barrel rate, and 1.44 home runs per nine innings through 25 frames. That spells trouble in a matchup against the Yankees -- a team that busted out for 15 runs just last night and leads MLB in most key stat categories, including BA, OBP, wOBA, ISO, SLG, and wRC+.

The Yankees aren't the only team we can rely on for run support, in large part because they'll be sending Carlos Carrasco to the mound.

Carrasco had a nightmarish campaign a season ago and is off to another slow start in 2025, owning a 5.26 ERA and 4.79 SIERA on a meh 15.6% strikeout rate. He's coughing up 1.75 home runs per nine innings after letting up 1.65 HR/9 in 2024 and 1.80 HR/9 in 2023. Thus, a so-far-underwhelming Orioles offense could be in line for a busy night at Camden Yards.

With that, the over offers us an ideal foundation for a Same Game Parlay.

The left-handed Povich could serve as a launching pad for New York's righties. Dating back to last season, right-handers are producing a .292 BA, .500 SLG, 42.2% fly-ball rate, and 1.67 home runs per nine innings against Povich.

This season, righties have gone 30 for 82 (.366) with five doubles and four home runs opposite Baltimore's sophomore pitcher.

While Aaron Judge is a top candidate to do damage, I'm more interested in targeting the red-hot Anthony Volpe.

Volpe has gone 11-for-36 at the plate with four doubles, two home runs, and nine RBIs against lefties this season. Over his last five games, he is 8 for 20 at the plate, and six of those hits were for extra bases. All in all, he's logged 19 RBIs through 30 games this season.

Gunnar Henderson finished fourth in AL MVP voting in 2024, and he's finally starting to show signs of that form after a rough start to this campaign.

Across the last two weeks, Henderson is generating a 13.2% barrel rate, 42.1% fly-ball rate, and .260 ISO. He's currently riding the wave of a five-game hit streak and has recorded at least two bases in three of his last four games.

Henderson's 15 for 50 at the dish -- including six doubles, one triple, and three home runs -- against righties this season. Plus, 8 of his 10 extra-base hits have come at Camden Yards despite being afforded 12 more at-bats on the road.

I like his chances to carry that momentum into this soft matchup against Carrasco, and, of course, Henderson's and Volpe's props correlate well with the over.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +558

