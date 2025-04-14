Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Monday 4/14/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Kansas City Royals at the New York Yankees and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Royals at Yankees

Although the Yankees deserve to be favored here, the Royals are a bit underrated by the market.

A lot of that stems from their starter, Seth Lugo. Lugo has seemingly carried last year's stout form into 2025 as he has a 3.24 ERA through 3 starts. He has let up just a 2.2% barrel rate, something the Yankees will be sure to put to the test tonight.

Lugo also benefits from the weather as it'll be just 58 degrees at first pitch. If that can keep some extra balls in the yard, the Royals should have a good shot at the upset. My model has them at 47.9% to do so.

Carlos Carrasco - Strikeouts Kansas City Royals Apr 14 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one spot where our first two legs actually don't mesh, making them a less than ideal pairing for an SGP. I just happen to think both bets are good independently, and both could cash without hamstringing the other.

With Carlos Carrasco, this number just feels very low. Even when I project him for just 86 pitches tonight, I have him pegged for 3.93 strikeouts. That should have his over odds closer to 55% rather than the 52% they sit at now.

I don't mind if you want to pivot off this leg, given strikeouts for Carrasco ding our odds at having the Royals win. Given both grade out well for me individually, though, I'm willing to make an exception.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Bobby Witt Jr. -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

If you're feeling extra frisky, Bobby Witt Jr. to hit a dinger is +450. That -- instead of this leg -- would push the SGP out to +1670. The more conservative version works, too, though.

That's mostly because Witt can get there multiple ways. He can do it via the long ball, as outlined above. But he also has a .329 batting average since the start of last year, meaning the odds he clubs a pair of singles are also pretty high.

Since the start of last year, Witt has two-plus total bases in 99 of 177 games. That's 55.9%, almost directly in line with the implied odds here. When you give him a good matchup at a park more conducive to long balls than his baseline, I'm willing to take our multiple routes to cashing.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +572

