Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Wednesday 6/4/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Baltimore Orioles at the Seattle Mariners and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Orioles at Mariners

Two starting pitchers with ERAs surpassing 5.00 will be on the mound tonight. For Baltimore, Cade Povich is making his 11th start, and he holds a 5.29 ERA, but this eventually could come down thanks to a 3.93 SIERA. However, he still finished May with a 5.48 ERA over four starts.

Povich is in the eighth percentile of barrel rate allowed and fourth percentile of hard-hit percentage allowed. While Seattle has the 8th-lowest batting average, it's still managed to produce the 11th-most runs per contest. This is mostly thanks to slugging, for the Mariners have the 10th-highest isolated power and 4th-highest home run percentage. Seattle already totals the fifth-most homers per game at 1.36, and it's averaged 1.75 big flies per contest over the last four. Povich's struggles against sluggers should mean success for the Mariners, and the Orioles' bullpen has allowed the fourth-most runs.

Baltimore has the 10th-lowest batting average and 6th-fewest runs per game thus far, but the O's finally seem to be getting out of their funk by winning seven of the last nine. The Mariners' starter, Emerson Hancock, has even more concerning numbers compared to Povich, sporting a 5.64 ERA and 4.52 SIERA. Slugging has also been an issue, for he allows 1.61 HR/9 and has given up five dingers over his previous five starts. The Orioles have the 11th-highest home run percentage -- which is one of the batting order's few strengths thus far.

Seattle may not get much relief from its bullpen either as it's ceded the 11th-most runs scored. Across the board, I'm not expecting standout pitching on Wednesday night. The 8.5 total feels low enough to circle the over.

We consistently mentioned sluggers as a big talking point for the over, and the Mariners are led by Cal Raleigh -- who is tied with Shohei Ohtani for a league-high 23 home runs. Raleigh is in the 99th percentile of barrel percentage, 82nd percentile for hard-hit rate, and 87th percentile for bat speed.

Additionally, Raleigh is on a hot streak of recent by hitting four home runs over the previous four. All it takes is one big fly and he will produce over two bases. However, I'd like to avoid relying on a home run for a Same Game Parlay, so give me the bases. Our MLB DFS projections have Raleigh totaling 1.97 total bases, which has a 58.6% implied probability for at least two bases (or -142 odds).

This goes beyond just a good slugging matchup for Raleigh against Povich. He bats .296 against lefties compared to .241 when facing right-handed hurlers. Raleigh is also batting an exceptional .324 when facing southpaws at home. Seattle's catcher has logged at least one hit in seven of the last eight, and there's a good shot one of these will be an extra-base hit against Povich.

Gunnar Henderson has essentially been a one trick pony when it comes to his splits this season. He's batting a dreadful .139 against southpaws, but this skyrockets to .331 when facing righties. Fortunately, a matchup against a right-handed hurler is in line, and Hancock has been an underwhelming one.

Henderson has produced two hits in three of his last four games, yet he did not record an RBI during the span. That's thanks to some underwhelming production from Jackson Holliday and Adley Rutschman ahead in the batting order. However, RBIs should be coming sooner rather than later. Holliday has recorded six hits over his past five, and Rutschman comes off a three-hit performance.

Hancock's three-most used pitches are a sinker (37.5%), changeup (23.3%), and four-seam fastball (22.3%). Henderson has solid batting averages against all three tools, hitting .275, .286, and .281. Baltimore's star infielder also has the ability to take advantage of Hancock's high HR/9 allowed as he's in the 95th percentile of average exit velocity, 96th percentile of hard-hit rate, and 93rd percentile of bat speed.

Between the pitching matchup and Holliday and Rutschman finding their footing of recent, look for Henderson to drive in a run.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +515

