Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Wednesday 6/25/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Chicago Cubs at the St. Louis Cardinals and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Cubs at Cardinals

The Cubs (46-33) have lost five of their last six games and no longer hold a resounding lead in the NL Central. The tides are primed to turn tonight, and we can look to build a pro-Cubs SGP.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Chicago will send Matt Boyd to the mound. Boyd's 2.84 ERA ranks 14th among 73 qualified starters. He also shows a 3.81 SIERA, 3.99 xFIP, and 22.8% K%.

Shutting up the Cardinals shouldn't prove too difficult, as the active roster sports a .298 wOBA (23rd) and 90 wRC+ (20th) against left-handed pitchers. Chicago's active bullpen owns a 2.31 ERA (second-best), 1.13 WHIP (seventh-best), and limit teams to the fewest home runs per nine innings (0.42), so this defense will have a leg to stand on past Boyd.

Erick Fedde will get the ball for St. Louis, and don't let his 3.54 ERA fool you. Fedde's underlying marks include a 4.99 expected ERA (sixth-worst in MLB), 4.93 xFIP (second-worst), and 5.13 SIERA (second-worst). Will his luck -- which includes a 5.8% HR/FB ratio (second-lowest) -- run dry against the Cubs?

I wouldn't be surprised. The Cubs' active roster shows a .336 wOBA (fifth-best), .446 SLG (tied for third-best), and 117 wRC+ (fifth-best) against righties. I think they'll win by more than one run tonight.

If the Cubs manage to cover their run line, we should expect them to put some runs on the board.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

I'm happy to buy into Fedde's telling underlying marks, especially against this Chicago offense. The Cubs are averaging 5.59 runs per game on the road -- good for the second-most in MLB.

They've scored over 5.5 runs in 48.7% of road games, which is up from the 42.3% implied probability on these +136 odds. Therefore, Chicago's alternate run total could be worth taking as a standalone bet, too. A warm temperature should create hitter-friendly conditions.

If the Cubs manage to put up six-plus runs, Kyle Tucker figures to get in on the action. He's recorded an RBI in 60.0% of games where his team reached said mark.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

On the season, the left-handed Tucker has produced a .290 BA, .515 SLG, 153 wRC+, and 47.3% fly-ball rate versus northpaws. He's generating a 14.7% barrel rate, 55.9% fly-ball rate, and .227 ISO across the last 14 days.

Fedde is striking out lefties at only a 14.7% rate, so there will be plenty of room for Tucker to make an impact tonight. Our MLB projections like Tucker's outlook, forecasting him for 0.74 RBIs in this one.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +338

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any MLB game happening June 25th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.