3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 6/25/25

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

There have certainly been some shaky moments for Jacob Lopez, but the left-handed hurler has flashed some elite strikeout upside across his 10 appearances and 36.0 innings pitched this season. Entering Wednesday's matchup versus the Detroit Tigers, Lopez resides in the 84th percentile in whiff rate (30.5%) and 88th percentile in strikeout rate (29.7%), and his xERA (3.69) suggests his 4.25 ERA doesn't tell the entire story.

Despite the Tigers sporting the third-best wOBA (.345), third-best wRC+ (124), and sixth-best ISO (.184) versus southpaws in 2025, they possess the 10th-highest strikeout rate (22.9%) over the last 30 days. Additionally, Detroit is logging the 10th-highest swinging strike rate (11.0%), opening the doors for Lopez to continue his recent stretch of success in the Ks category.

Lopez has tallied nine-plus strikeouts in three of his last four starts, and his last two outings came against the Houston Astros (eighth-lowest strikeout rate vs. LHP) and Kansas City Royals (fifth-lowest strikeout rate vs. LHP). We've also seen Lopez achieve eight-plus Ks in all three starts where he pitched six-plus innings, and his ability to limit hard contact (75th percentile or better in barrel rate and hard-hit rate) should allow him to pitch somewhat deep into Wednesday's contest.

I tend to avoid pitchers for strikeouts when they face a team for the second time within a week, and Clay Holmes will be facing the Atlanta Braves again after taking the mound against them on June 19. While Holmes racked up five Ks versus the Braves in his most recent start, he also walked six batters and allowed three earned runs.

Aside from Holmes ranking in the 28th percentile in whiff rate (22.3%) and 44th percentile in strikeout rate (21.1%), he's in the 38th percentile in walk rate (9.0%) and 36th percentile in hard-hit rate (42.4%). Meanwhile, over the last 14 days, the Braves are logging the 12th-lowest strikeout rate (20.5%) and 2nd-highest walk rate (11.0%).

Holmes is a sinker-ball thrower who relies more on keeping the ball on the ground rather than striking batters out, evidenced by him posting fewer than five strikeouts in 6 of his last 10 starts. The weather could also play a factor here with the temperatures in the 90s at Citi Field on Wednesday, which provides a boost for Atlanta's bats.

The Houston Astros aren't typically a team we want to target for strikeouts, but I'm willing to take a chance on Zack Wheeler's alternate Ks market given his impressive metrics in 2025. Wheeler has been one of the game's most consistent pitchers over the years, and the experienced righty leads all qualified hurlers in strikeout rate (32.9%) while tallying eight-plus Ks in 9 of his first 15 starts.

On top of that, Wheeler is in the 97th percentile in xERA (2.36), 96th percentile in xBA (.196), 84th percentile in whiff rate (30.6%), and 89th percentile in hard-hit rate (33.2%), so pitching deep into games allows him to accrue strikeouts in certain matchups. Wheeler has also posted eight-plus strikeouts in back-to-back starts against the Toronto Blue Jays (lowest strikeout rate vs. RHP) and New York Mets (eighth-lowest strikeout vs. RHP), proving he can still hit this line in tough matchups.

While the Astros boast the ninth-lowest strikeout rate (20.8%) versus righties, they are expected to deploy seven or eight right-handed hitters on Wednesday. Up to this point, Wheeler is registering an elite 2.48 xFIP, 0.94 WHIP, 31.8% strikeout rate, and 4.7% walk rate when facing right-handed batters in 2025.

