3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 6/25/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries

After beginning the season 9-0, the New York Liberty have looked human of late, going 1-3 over the last four games. Sabrina Ionescu was absent in the Liberty's last game, but she practiced on Tuesday (neck).

Meanwhile, the Golden State Valkyries are red-hot with a 5-1 record over the last six games. This includes a 5-1 record against the spread (ATS), and the Liberty have failed to cover four straight games and five of the previous six.

The matchup is there for the Valkyries, as well. They shoot the second-most threes per game while New York gives up the fourth-most three-point looks per contest. The other side of the court makes this evenly matched, though, as the Liberty launch the fourth-most triples per game while Golden State gives up the fifth-most.

Considering the recent trends, a 9.5-point spread simply feels too high. The Valkyries should win the possession battle with the third-highest offensive rebounding rate while New York has the second-lowest defensive rebounding percentage. The Liberty also have the lowest offensive rebounding rate, compared to Golden State sporting the highest mark for defensive rebounding.

I'll keep backing the Valkyries' hot streak, especially with them having a chance to dominate the boards.

The play of Golden State leading scorer Kayla Thornton -- who logs 15.2 points per game (PPG) -- has been a pivotal part of the 5-1 stretch. She's averaging 19.3 PPG over the last six games.

Making 18 of her last 45 three-point attempts (40.0%) has played a large part in her success. Thornton's 7.5 three-point shots per game during the stretch isn't far off from her season-long (and team-high) 6.7 three-point shots per contest.

The three-point volume should still be present with the Liberty ceding the fourth-most three-point attempts per game. We can get exposure to Golden State's three-point attack by taking her to go over 14.5 points. Plus, this bet correlates well with Golden State +9.5.

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson is nearly averaging a double-double this season with 21.1 PPG and 9.8 rebounds per game (RPG), yet she's posted a double-double in only one of the last five. This comes after posting a double-double in four of her first five games of the 2025 season.

Fortunately, getting back to double-doubles looks likely against perhaps the worst team in the WNBA -- the Connecticut Sun. They sit at 2-12 and have lost six straight. The Las Vegas Aces have their issues with a 6-7 record, but tonight's 19.0-point spread suggests there's hope ahead.

Pretty much anything that could help Wilson total a double-double is a weakness for the Sun. Connecticut has the lowest defensive rebounding rate and fourth-lowest offensive rebounding percentage. Wilson is fourth in defensive rebounding rate among players with at least 20.0 minutes per game.

Furthermore, Wilson takes 64.2% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim, and the Sun cede the third-most points in the paint per game. Opponents average the second-most free throw attempts per game against Connecticut, too. Wilson leads the Aces with 8.1 free throw shots per game.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any WNBA game(s) taking place on June 24th through June 26th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.