3 Hypothetical Giannis Antetokounmpo Trades

We're just a few days removed from the Finals, but the NBA offseason is already off to the races, as many key trades have taken place leading up to tonight's NBA Draft.

The Houston Rockets acquired Kevin Durant in a deal that sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft picks to the Phoenix Suns. The Orlando Magic became a legitimate contender after trading for Desmond Bane. The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, dumped off Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis' contracts to the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks, respectively, and are expected to stay active in the coming days.

Perhaps the biggest question that remains: where do Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks stand?

Giannis has been involved in trade discussions for some time now, even self-involving himself via cryptic media quotes over the years. But on Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Giannis has not asked for and is currently not available for a trade.

The catch? Antetokounmpo's sentiments have sometimes proved fleeting, and it could be in the Bucks' best interest to deal him. Despite rostering one of the best players in the league, Milwaukee has been a fringe contender of late, and Damian Lillard's Achilles injury -- which could sideline him for the entire 2025-26 season -- creates an even murkier future. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bucks currently have +7000 NBA Finals odds for the 2025-26 season.

If Milwaukee opts to sell high, which landing spots make sense for Giannis?

Potential Giannis Trades

Bucks receive: Stephon Castle, Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, No. 2 overall pick, No. 14 overall pick, 2029 first-round pick

Spurs receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, No. 47 overall pick

Although any trade involving Giannis will inherently be deemed a head-turning blockbuster, this mock trade is hardly a spicy idea.

The San Antonio Spurs have been loosely linked to Giannis since securing the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. Forming a big three comprised of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Giannis would immediately catapult San Antonio into championship contention, and they have the assets to offer Milwaukee a deal they shouldn't refuse.

Stephon Castle took home the 2025 Rookie of the Year award. He and Dylan Harper -- who has -20000 odds to be selected as the No. 2 overall pick in tonight's draft -- would be quite the backcourt duo. Castle is already every bit a winner, and he, along with two confirmed lottery picks and one future first-round pick, would be a special return for the Bucks.

Would the Spurs make this trade? The Western Conference is as competitive as it gets, and San Antonio's path to building out young stars such as Wemby, Castle, and the presumed Harper might be the more ideal route for the franchise. Then again, they made the bold Fox trade this past February for a reason. Plus, pairing their second-year star with an evergreen MVP candidate on max contract won't be an option once Wemby's rookie contract is up, so the window is now.

Bucks receive: RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Jakob Poeltl, Ochai Agbaji, Jamal Shead, No. 9 overall pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

Raptors receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton

The Toronto Raptors are always lurking in trade discussions, and Raptors GM Masai Ujiri has long-term connections with Giannis. I don't think any team is more willing to throw the kitchen sink at Giannis than the Raptors are.

Here, the Bucks would receive three young players with varying potential in Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, and Jamal Shead, along with an established scorer in RJ Barrett and an interim big in Jakob Poeltl. As draft assets go, they would receive Toronto's lottery pick in this year's draft and three future first-round picks that have a chance to be great given the theoretical timeline. Giannis' contract is up in 2028, and the ensuing season will be his year-34 campaign.

If Giannis and/or Milwaukee decide to part ways later this offseason and potential suitors such as the Spurs or Houston Rockets aren't willing to give the necessary return, the Raptors could emerge as a strong trade candidate.

Bucks receive: Matas Buzelis, Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Rui Hachimura, 2026 first-round pick (via CHI), 2028 first-round pick (via CHI), 2029 pick swap (via CHI), 2030 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick (via CHI),

Lakers receive: Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu

Bulls receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Maxi Kleber, Jarred Vanderbilt

Let's get messy and explore a three-team deal that involves sending Giannis to the Chicago Bulls.

A licensed mind reader couldn't tell you what Chicago's front office is thinking. Every move -- or lack thereof -- is as curious as the next. Somehow, that puts me in a fantasy world where the Bulls are the one to ultimately sell out for Giannis.

Milwaukee is getting a hefty return here. Matas Buzelis is an athletic rookie who reeks of potential, and there's a chance the Bulls aren't as high on him as they should be. Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball are on expiring contracts and could be ideal experimental options for the upcoming season. Add in four first-round picks and a pick swap from Chicago, and the Bucks would be set up for a sunny future.

The Los Angeles Lakers help take this thing to the finish line. The financials would work out for all sides, and Los Angeles gets a much-needed starting center back in Nikola Vucevic.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.