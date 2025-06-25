FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 6/25/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Wednesday's slate could get a little hectic with the weather, so check back before the 7:10pm ET lineup lock for any potential rainouts.

I'm keeping an especially close eye on:

Pitcher Breakdown

Logan Webb ($11,000) / Zack Wheeler ($10,900)

This is an awesome pitching slate, and it starts at the top. A whopping four (4!!) of tonight's projected starters carry five-figure salaries, with another three cracking $9,000.

But we can't roster every pitcher, so if you're going to allocate salary to the mound, it comes down to Logan Webb vs. Zack Wheeler -- the two highest-salaried arms on the slate.

Webb is averaging 40.8 FanDuel points (FDP) per game, and he's scored at least 45 FDP in nine of 16 starts. The righty has the third lowest skill-interactive ERA SIERA; 2.70) in baseball and is running the highest strikeout rate (27.9%) of his career. That's while still ranking sixth among qualified pitchers in ground-ball rate (54.1%).

Logan Webb also benefits from facing a Miami Marlins lineup which (since May 1st) ranks 21st in wRC+ (96) against right-handed pitchers. He gets them at Oracle Park -- Statcast's second-worst venue for hitting and on which Webb owns a 1.35 ERA at in 2025.

Wheeler is averaging more FDP (42.5) than Webb with a near-identical 2.67 SIERA. He leads the MLB with a 32.9% strikeout rate and ranks third in WHIP (0.91) while permitting a .188 batting average.

Zack Wheeler's matchup at the Houston Astros is tougher than Webb's. The 'Stros are up to eighth in wRC+ (111) against right-handed pitchers over the past two months, and Wheeler's been marginally "worse" (2.86 ERA) on the road. But Houston' quietly has baseball's 11th-highest strikeout rate (22.2%) in June, while Wheeler's rattled off 50+ FDP in three straight road outings. We shouldn't be too concerned with this spot.

Our MLB DFS projections see Webb (36.6 projected FDP) and Wheeler (34.9) as the clear top two pitchers on Wednesday's slate.

If I'm making 10 lineups, Webb or Wheeler will be my pitcher six times. They're that good.

George Kirby ($8,700)

This is also a strong hitting slate, so we're going to need some more budget-friendly arms. George Kirby stands out, even if the recent results haven't been pretty.

Kirby has a 6.16 ERA across just six starts in 2025, and he's failed to deliver more than 20 FDP in four of those. But he also has a 14-strikeout, 67-FDP gem in his back pocket, so the upside is still there.

It's still early, but his current 25% strikeout rate would be the highest mark of his career. That's come at the sacrifice of Kirby's once-elite control (6.1% walk rate), and he has given up a lot of loud contact this season.

But the righty's also dealt with some small-sample bad luck. He's been pelted by a .341 batting average on balls in play (BABIP) after hovering around a .290 mark the past two seasons, and Kirby's HR to fly-ball rate is nearly twice as high as his career-average. His SIERA (3.49) is actually better than his previous two seasons'.

The velocity is still there, even if the stuff's been a little shaky. With the Minnesota Twins a relatively neutral matchup for righties and Target Field a top five venue for strikeouts, Kirby's in as good a spot as any to have a ceiling performance.

Drew Rasmussen ($8,300)

After a four-start stretch which saw Drew Rasmussen average 42 FDP and allow just 10 hits across 23 innings, the righty's fallen back to earth the last three outings. He's failed to top 25 FDP three games in a row, ticking his FanDuel salary down as a result.

Even so, Rasmussen has a 2.61 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, helping him average 28.1 FDP on the year. He's 80th percentile or better in walk rate (5.9%), barrel rate (5.6%), and ground-ball rate (50.9%). Rasmussen might not generate a ton of whiffs, but he's good for a handful of strikeouts and keeps the hard-contact on the ground.

That'll play against the Kansas City Royals -- a lineup ranked 22nd in wRC+ (96) against righties since the beginning of May. They have the league's lowest walk and strikeouts rate in that split during this stretch, but that just means more weak balls in play for a defense ranked fifth in defensive runs saved.

With several high-salary lineups to get to, Drew Rasmussen is a solid value with 45-FDP upside.

Stacks to Target

Dodgers

Players to Target: Everyone

The Los Angeles Dodgers popped for 9 runs on 14 hits in the yesterday's series-opener against the Colorado Rockies, and they carry similar expectations heading into Game 2.

Tonight, the Dodgers will see righty Chase Dollander. Despite interesting stuff, the rookie's given up a sky-high 14.7% barrel rate and registered a 4.63 SIERA. He has a 9.58 ERA and .440 wOBA against at Coors to this point. There's a real chance he doesn't make it out of the first inning -- though we shouldn't fear their bullpen (29th in reliever SIERA) once Dollander's forced out.

Coors has all of their salaries elevated, but our MLB DFS projections would say that's justified. Eight of our 12 highest-projected hitters play for LA, and that's not even including Hyeseong Kim if he were to draw a start.

Of the bunch, Shohei Ohtani could more than deliver on his $5,300 salary, but I'm more than happy loading up elsewhere if salaries get tricky. Teoscar Hernandez carries our second-highest projection (17.8 FDP), but Freddie Freeman (.952 OPS vs. RHP), Max Muncy (.923), Will Smith (.899), and Andy Pages (.869) have all mashed in this split.

Oh, and that's not even mentioning Mookie Betts or Tommy Edman. This lineup is stacked, and you can't really go wrong in a matchup at Coors.

Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($4,800), Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($3,400), Paul Goldschmidt ($3,200), Cody Bellinger ($3,200), Trent Grisham ($3,200), Ben Rice ($3,100), Giancarlo Stanton ($3,000)

If not for LA, the New York Yankees would likely be the lineup we'd be fawning over tonight. New York is at Great American Ball Park -- the third-best venue for hitters -- to take on Brady Singer's Cincinnati Reds. The righty has struggled in 2025, recording career-worst marks in SIERA (4.60), whiff rate (8.8%), fly-ball rate (42.2%), and barrel rate (10.9%). He's given up a home run in each of his last seven home starts.

Aaron Judge is a staple here, and he could be less popular given the Dodgers' salaries. But outside of Judge, New York's salaries are plenty manageable. Trent Grisham (.897 OPS vs. RHP), Ben Rice (.880), and Jazz Chisholm (.838) ought to be top of the priority list, but we shouldn't forget Giancarlo Stanton now that he's off the injured list.

Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt have uninspiring marks against this split, but they're both familiar with GABP coming from the NL Central. Goldy has a .961 OPS across 65 career games in Cincy, while Belli notched 10 hits in his six games there last season.

Cardinals

Players to Target: Willson Contreras ($3,200), Alec Burleson ($3,100), Masyn Winn ($2,800), Nolan Arenado ($2,800)

The St. Louis Cardinals have hung 16 runs on the Chicago Cubs across the first two games of this series, and we could see them do more damage tonight against Matt Boyd. The veteran southpaw has been good to this point -- he's 6-3 with a 2.84 ERA -- but he's likely due for some regression. Boyd's SIERA is up at 3.81, and his strikeout rate (22.8%) is just 54th percentile league-wide. His contact rate is up 8.5 points compared to 2024, and he continues to permit an above-average rate of fly balls (44.8%).

STL has also just been really solid against lefties. They're 12th in wRC+ against this split on the season, and their salaries aren't scary. Willson Contreras is their highest-salaried hitter, and his .820 OPS against southpaws should be a priority in Cardinal stacks.

Otherwise, Alec Burleson (.799 OPS vs. RHP) and Nolan Arenado (.781) both have good numbers versus lefties, while Masyn Winn is flirting with a .200 ISO in this split the last two seasons and should bat toward the top of the order.

Rays

Players to Target: Junior Caminero ($3,400), Yandy Diaz ($3,100), Brandon Lowe ($2,900), Jonathan Aranda ($2,900), Josh Lowe ($2,800), Chandler Simpson ($2,100)

The Tampa Bay Rays continue to show strong hitter values when facing right-handed pitching -- again the case today up against Michael Wacha. Despite a 3.24 ERA, Wacha's taken a step back in his age-33 season. He's running a career-low 18.2% strikeout rate and has his worst SIERA (4.39) since 2019. Wacha's also permitted a career-high 43.7% fly-ball rate, though he's again been aided by a .270 BABIP.

Though Kauffman Stadium is a brutal stadium for left-handed homers, it's not a bad spot for extra-base hits.

Jonathan Aranda (.937 OPS vs. RHP) and Junior Caminero (.900) are the priorities here, though Brandon Lowe (.860) and Yandy Diaz (.821) are rock-solid options.

The recently called up Chandler Simpson could also be fun after averaging 9.6 FDP in his first taste of the majors, and his salary ($2,100) sticks out on such a star-studded slate. I'd also look toward Josh Lowe considering his .774 OPS in this split the past three seasons.

Our MLB DFS projections love the Rays' lefties here, pegging both Lowes and Aranda as the three best non-Coors values among hitters.

