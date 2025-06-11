Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Wednesday 6/11/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Rays at Red Sox

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Tonight's meeting carries one of the highest totals of the night at 9.5.

Over his last seven starts, Zack Littell has a strong 2.70 ERA. However, this is shaping up to be a bad matchup for Littell, drawing my attention to over 4.5 runs for the Red Sox. Boston has been on a heater by logging 6.1 runs per game over the last 10 contests. Some regression looks imminent for Littell, too, as he has a 4.23 SIERA and 4.20 xFIP across the entire season.

Littell's most-used pitches are a slider (32.5%), splitter (24.5%), and four-seam fastball (24.4%). The Red Sox have the most runs above average against sliders and splitters, and they aren't too shabby against fastballs, either, with the 10th-most runs above average.

Furthermore, Boston is in the top seven of SLG and isolated power. Littell is in the 38th percentile of hard-hit rate allowed and 10th percentile in barrel percentage ceded. The Sox should stay red-hot on Wednesday.

After reaching at least two bases in two of the last three, Carlos Narvaez' .457 SLG is something showing value tonight. The rookie catcher is in the 85th percentile of average exit velocity, 77th percentile of barrel percentage, and 69th percentile of hard-hit percentage. Winds blowing out to center field should help Narvaez get more lift, too.

Narvaez bats .300 against right-handed hurlers compared to .260 when facing southpaws. He's raking against four-seam fastballs (.295) and sliders (.294) -- which are two of Littell's three most-used pitches. Boston's catcher has yet to log a hit against splitters, but this is a somewhat small sample size of 26 pitches.

Ultimately, I'm confident in Narvaez's success against righties, and this is only elevated by batting nearly .300 against four seamers and sliders. The final straw is a clear advantage when it comes to slugging, pointing to a potential extra-base hit elevating Narvaez to two or more bases.

We've yet to give any attention to Boston starter Walker Buehler, but his 5.18 ERA is playing a big role in tonight's high total. It's only been worse recently with a 7.20 ERA over the previous four -- which includes single-game xFIPs surpassing 6.00 in two of the previous four.

With that said, one of the Rays' batters is bound to find success tonight. Brandon Lowe has logged an RBI in three of the last four. Plus, he bats .271 against righties, compared to .145 against lefties. Lowe hits over .270 against two of Buehler's three most-used pitches (four-seam fastball and cutter).

Josh Lowe typically hits in front of Brandon Lowe, and he is batting at least .300 against two of Buehler's three most-used pitches. There's a good chance Brandon Lowe will come up to the plate with runners in scoring position, and he's batting .293 in this split.

With Buehler in the 18th percentile of barrel rate allowed, Brandon Lowe has the power to drive in runs by sitting in the 85th percentile of average exit velocity and 78th percentile of barrel percentage.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +573

