Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Tuesday 6/17/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Toronto Blue Jays and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Diamondbacks at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays (38-33) and Arizona Diamondbacks (36-35) will kick off a three-game series this evening. Toronto's defended their home turf to the tune of a 22-13 record at Rogers Centre and have a pitching advantage on Tuesday, which puts me on their ML for the first leg of an SGP.

Moneyline Toronto Blue Jays Jun 17 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chris Bassitt will get the ball for Toronto. The 36-year-old has pitched to a 3.70 ERA, 3.57 xERA, 3.52 xFIP, 3.57 SIERA, and 22.5% strikeout rate through 14 starts this season. He gets a pretty big bump at home, flashing a 2.48 ERA, 3.06 xFIP, and a whopping 26.6% K% in Canada.

Past Bassitt, the Jays' active bullpen sports a 3.48 xFIP (third-best in MLB), 3.03 SIERA (second-best), and 1.07 WHIP (fourth-best). There's a reason Toronto has claimed a dub in seven of the last eight games started by Bassitt. He and the bullpen provide a top-to-bottom defense that could keep a strong Arizona offense in line. Plus, the D-backs' active roster shows a 113 wRC+ on the road, which is quite solid but still down from their 125 wRC+ at home.

Brandon Pfaadt will toe the rubber for the other side. The 26-year-old can't seem to find his footing, as his 5.50 ERA is the second-worst among starters who have tossed at least 70 innings this season. A rough 7.22 xERA tells even more of the story, and he's coughing up 1.79 home runs per nine innings with just a 17.7% strikeout rate.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are generating a .175 ISO (eighth-best), .333 wOBA (tied for seventh-best), and 117 wRC+ (seventh-best) versus right-handed pitchers at home.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays in extra-base hits (26) and has recorded at least two bases in six of his last nine games. He's a top candidate to expose Pfaadt in this one.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases George Springer +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the season, Springer shows a .210 ISO, .265 BA, 138 wRC+, and a 39.5% fly-ball rate versus righties.

Across his last 25 plate appearances versus righties at home, he's generating a .318 BA, .500 ISO, 55.6% fly-ball rate, and 233 wRC+.

We can look to trail the hot hand against Pfaadt, who surrenders a .505 SLG and 2.05 home runs per nine innings in same-handed matchups.

Let's cap off this Same Game Parlay by looking for Bassitt to outdo 4.5 strikeouts.

Chris Bassitt - Strikeouts Arizona Diamondbacks Jun 17 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As mentioned, Bassitt owns a vicious 26.6% strikeout rate in Toronto this season. Here's a look at his K output across seven home outings this season: 4, 6, 6, 6, 6, 7, and 10 Ks.

He has a tough road ahead against an Arizona team whose active roster strikes out at just a 20.0% rate, though that gets bumped up to a 20.9% K% against righties and a mammoth 24.3% K% versus righties on the road. That's right. Whereas the D-Backs strike out at only an 18.7% rate against this handedness at home, they struggle with the league's fifth-highest rate on the road.

With that, I don't mind the idea of shooting a bit higher and targeting Chris Bassitt 6+ Strikeouts (+146) as a standalone bet. For the purpose of this SGP, however, we can stick to Bassitt's standard line.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +408

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 17th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.