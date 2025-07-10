Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Thursday 7/10/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Seattle Mariners at the New York Yankees and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Mariners at Yankees

The Mariners are looking to avoid a sweep tonight and are well in line to do so with Bryan Woo set to take the mound.

Woo -- a 2025 All-Star selection -- comes in with a fantastic 2.77 ERA, 3.19 xERA, 3.50 xFIP, and 24.6% strikeout rate. He holds a 3.31 xFIP and 25.0% K% on the road. Most notable, he's completed the sixth inning in all 17 starts this season, making him one of the most consistent forces in baseball.

The Yanks are a tough lineup to throw against, but they have been somewhat human with a .350 wOBA versus RHP across the last 320 plate appearances at home. That's a great mark but still ranks only 10th in the split. Plus, Woo is trending toward matchup-proof territory.

We can trust Woo, but the M's will undoubtedly have to come through with some run support. That's a feasible task with Marcus Stroman set to toe the rubber for New York.

Stroman's pitched to a 7.45 ERA, 5.75 xERA, 5.16 xFIP, and a 13.5% strikeout rate in a measly sampling of 19 1/3 IP. But last season's numbers don't support him, either, and include a 4.94 xERA, 4.74 SIERA, and career-low 16.7% K% through 154 2/3 frames. He'll be vulnerable against a Seattle team whose active roster touts a .330 wOBA (11th) and 118 wRC+ (sixth) versus RHP this season.

No hurler wants to see Cal Raleigh this season.

He leads the majors in home runs (36) and is third in RBIs (76). Raleigh's marks in ISO (.373), SLG (.639), wOBA (.420), and wRC+ (180) have been outdone by only the historically-good Aaron Judge.

Batting third, Raleigh is a strong candidate to knock in a run tonight.

The switch-hitting catcher shows better overall marks versus lefties, but he's still been elite against righties to the tune of a .326 ISO, .564 SLG, and 57.6% fly-ball rate.

Stroman has permitted a .604 SLG and 2.31 HR/9 to batters from the left side of the plate, walking (5.8%) and striking them out (15.4%) at low clips. That sample accounts for only 11 2/3 IP, though he surrendered a .474 SLG on only a 14.3% K% against lefties a season ago.

Woo has generated 26 punchouts across his last three starts. For the season, he's reached 6-plus Ks in 11 of 17 outings, including 5 of his last 6 starts.

His K rate is trending up just in time for a date with the Yankees, who strike out at the sixth-highest rate (22.6%) versus RHP.

New York's K rate is up to 23.5% across the team's last 320 PA at home versus RHP. Woo's ability to pitch deep into games affords him ample strikeout opportunities, and those long outings have not solely been due to clean performances. In fact, Woo has given up multiple dingers in four of his last seven starts, but that has not stopped him from going at least six innings.

A quality start from Woo and a run knocked in thanks to Raleigh would offer the M's a clear path to victory and brings this SGP up to +337 odds.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +337

