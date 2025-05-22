Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Thursday 5/22/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Seattle Mariners at the Houston Astros and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Mariners at Astros

Lance McCullers - Strikeouts Lance McCullers Under May 23 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Lance McCullers has made three starts this season following a multi-year absence due to injury, and despite sandwiching a shelling with two scoreless appearances, his underlying numbers have been ugly pretty much across the board.

He's amassed just 8 innings through those starts, compiling an 8.74 xERA, 6.78 xFIP, 13.3% strikeout rate, 6.8% swinging-strike rate, and 15.6% walk rate. He's failed to exceed 4 innings or 87 pitches in any of his outings, too.

Given the lack of innings combined with the underwhelming strikeout rate, McCullers has logged four, zero, and two punchouts thus far. That means he's totaled just six Ks in three starts.

The Mariners are a middle-of-the-pack team when it comes to strikeouts, so this feels like a tall task to expect McCullers to practically match his season total in one game while showing underwhelming metrics and a modest workload.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Julio Rodriguez +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

While it's admittedly a small sample, McCullers has generated a mere 8.4% strikeout rate against the 24 right-handed batters he's faced thus far, and his xFIP balloons to 8.76 in that split. This looks like a great opportunity for Julio Rodriguez to make some noise tonight.

Rodriguez isn't quite putting up elite numbers so far this season, but he's still showing a solid .355 xwOBA (74th percentile) and .485 xSLG (73rd percentile), and his 114.7 MPH maximum exit velocity (95th percentile) suggests there should be more power to come.

The righty slugger has also lowered his K rate to 19.4% this season, a sizable improvement over his career 24.6% clip.

Add in that Rodriguez is roughly average in walk rate (8.3%) -- making him a little less likely to take a base on balls -- and we should feel pretty good about him reaching 2+ total bases in such a juicy matchup. It's also a promising sign that Rodriguez homered twice in the previous series against the Chicago White Sox this week, so perhaps more of that power is starting to show up.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Cal Raleigh +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cal Raleigh has been at or near the top of the leaderboard in home runs (16) this season, presently tied for second with some guy named Aaron Judge. That's helped him lead the Mariners in RBIs (33) while regularly hitting in the heart of the order.

Unsurprisingly, Raleigh is flashing some fine Statcast numbers, as well, with a whopping 22.3% barrel rate (98th percentile) and .564 xSLG (93rd percentile).

Although Raleigh's 25.5% K rate remains a bit high, this isn't exactly the matchup to worry about Ks while McCullers struggles to find his form. This also correlates nicely with the Rodriguez leg as J-Rod typically bats right ahead of Raleigh.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +546

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on May 22nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.