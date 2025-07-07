Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Monday 7/7/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Rockies at Red Sox

Regardless of where these teams met, we'd get a top-two park for hitters in all of baseball. It'll be at Fenway instead of Coors, but tonight's starting pitchers aren't built to succeed anywhere.

Richard Fitts toes the slab for the home side, and his first 28.0 innings this season haven't gone according to plan. A 4.46 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) isn't terrible, but it's mostly derived from swing-and-miss ability (11.2 SwStr%). When bat meets ball, Fitts has coughed up 2.25 HR/9 with elevated flyball (38.4%) and hard-hit (42.0%) rates allowed.

He's the strong side of tonight's matchup, though.

Colorado's Austin Gomber has had a disastrous 2025 campaign limited by injury. In his 19.2 innings, Gomber's 6.19 SIERA is somehow worst on the team among starters to crest 15.0 innings, allowing massive contact (86.6%) and barrel (13.0%) rates against him.

Boston has crushed left-handers for the second-best OPS (.843) over the last 30 days. Colorado (.742) has quietly snuck into the top half of MLB in their split during this time. I'm expecting plenty of runs with double-digit MPH winds blowing out to left.

If you don't know the newest All-Star from the Rockies, just know that Hunter Goodman is good, man.

He's been the team's most consistent force against right-handed pitching this season with an .853 OPS, .227 ISO, and 41.9% hard-hit rate. Goodman has 26 extra-base hits in 240 plate appearances (PAs) against same-handed hurlers.

Goodman hits from the correct side of the dish to get after Fitts -- and potentially round the bases. All seven opposing home runs against Boston's hurler have come from righties, and they've slugged .571 compared to .222 from lefties.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 2.54 median total bases from the catcher tonight. I included him in tonight's best home run props for a reason, but this is a better parlay leg in case a deep drive to left doesn't clear "The Monster."

We could all hope to have a platoon bat like Robert Refsnyder on our favorite team.

Refsnyder's one job for Beantown is to smash southpaws like Gomber and, usually, head out for a pinch-hitter. He's posted a .948 OPS, .273 ISO, 43.8% flyball rate, and 41.7% hard-hit rate in 80 PAs against them this season and is projected to bat cleanup tonight.

Gomber has allowed just a single hit to lefties in 3.2 innings thus far, so you'll want a righty against him. Opposite-handed sticks have smashed Gomber for a .352 average and .620 SLG -- both notable for a potential bases prop compared to on-base metrics when the southpaw's walk rate (4.6%) is actually quite good.

Our projections expect 2.20 median total bases from Refsnyder, implying closer to -182 odds on at least two if correct. From his spot in the lineup, I'll add a ribby -- and extra length to the SGP. That'll potentially get a piece of Boston's 5.5-run team total.

These props are a bit longer due to pinch-hit risk, but Refsnyder could cash both with one swing of the bat. Gomber has permitted 2.25 HR/9 to righties this season.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +453

