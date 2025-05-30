Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Friday 5/30/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Boston Red Sox at the Atlanta Braves and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Red Sox at Braves

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Matt Olson +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Boston's Lucas Giolito is five starts into his 2025 campaign, and a familiar issue has cropped up.

Giolito has allowed 1.65 HR/9, which coincides with a career-long problem (1.48 HR/9). He already faced the Braves earlier this month, and they greeted him with three dingers -- one of which came off the bat of Matt Olson.

While we don't need to go as far as plugging in Olson for a home run here, backing him to net multiple total bases isn't a big ask. Giolito has an unimposing 5.06 xERA, and he's allowing more fly balls to left-handed batters (45.2% rate), so an extra-base hit should be well within reach for the lefty slugger.

Olson is showing flashy Statcast metrics as always, too, which includes an 18.7% barrel rate (97th percentile) and 56.0% hard-hit rate (96th percentile), helping him to a .545 xSLG (91st percentile). He's also less likely to draw a walk against Giolito, who has produced just a 3.5% walk rate versus lefties.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Austin Riley +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

If we're expecting Olson to get on base, it makes sense to include a leg with the guy batting behind him to get an RBI. Austin Riley is tied for the team-high in RBIs (32), and he's hit fifth the last three times Atlanta has faced a right-hander.

Riley's .164 ISO is a bit underwhelming by his standards, but a 15.9% barrel rate (91st percentile), 52.2% hard-hit rate (90th percentile), and 92.5 mph average exit velocity (88th percentile) suggest there's still plenty of power in his bat.

Although his strikeout rate has crept up to 27.8% this year, this isn't as much of a concern against Giolito. The right-hander has managed just a 19.0% K rate in same-handed matchups.

The Braves have an implied team total above five runs today, and Riley should be plenty involved in reaching that mark.

Lucas Giolito - Strikeouts Lucas Giolito Under May 30 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

My colleague Jim Sannes is backing this under, and I'm in agreement with his assessment.

As noted earlier, Giolito let up three homers (and six earned runs) to this lineup a couple of weeks ago, and that led to him lasting just four innings. Unsurprisingly, that meant he didn't log many strikeouts (three). Atlanta's active roster has put up a 111 wRC+ against righties, and that number figures to only go up with Ronald Acuna Jr. back in the fold.

Even if he performs better this time around, the Braves have a 20.5% strikeout rate versus RHP, so they aren't a plus matchup for Ks, either.

Our MLB projections peg Giolito for 3.96 strikeouts tonight.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +668

