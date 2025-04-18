Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Friday 4/18/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Minnesota Twins at the Atlanta Braves and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Twins at Braves

I'm expecting the Twins' bats to wake up, leading to the first two legs of this SGP.

Let's start with the Twins' moneyline. They're likely dogs here in part because they haven't hit at all to open the season, averaging just 3.5 runs per game.

Some of that is injury-related with Royce Lewis and Matt Wallner out and Carlos Correa banged up, all of which hurts their outlook tonight. It also does at least partly seem due to bad luck, though, as their .337 slugging percentage is almost 50 points below their expected slugging percentage, according to Baseball Savant. They've still been bad; we just should expect some progression moving forward.

The talent in their bullpen is also a lot better than its results thus far, leading to my model having the Twins at 48.0% to win this game. That's enough to show value in their moneyline.

Total Runs Minnesota Twins Apr 18 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The other thing pushing me to believe the Twins' bats will wake up is weather, something from which the Braves will benefit, as well.

First pitch temperature is projected at 81 degrees tonight. That's a big deviation for the Twins, who have played all of their games outdoors in the Midwest thus far. The higher the temperature, the higher the offensive expectations, and they get a boost in that regard.

My model has this total at 8.46 runs, allowing me to ride with the over.

To Record a Run To Record a Run Byron Buxton -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

We've got a couple of routes to this bet cashing, which is why I want to buy into Byron Buxton.

First, Buxton is crushing the ball right now. He has a 57.1% hard-hit rate through 69 plate appearances. It has led to just a .185 ISO, but again, a lot of that has come in cold weather. He can generate scoring chances via extra-base hits, or he can simply drive in himself via a long ball.

Second, Buxton's activity on the basepaths helps here, as well. He has four steals thus far, only three short of his total from last year. This allows him to get into scoring position even if he can't go for extra bases.

FanDuel knows these bets correlate, and it's accounted for with a reduced payout if these legs were treated independently. It's just a situation where they're interconnected enough that I think paying that correlation tax is worthwhile.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +313

All customers get a Profit Boost for any wager on any MLB game happening April 18th! Log in for more details. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.