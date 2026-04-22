Best MLB Props Today: Pitcher Outs, Strikeouts and H/R/RBI Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/22/26

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Michael Wacha Under 17.5 Outs

Michael Harris II 2+ H/R/RBI

Tyler Mahle Under 4.5 Strikeouts

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Props for Today

Orioles vs. Royals, 2:11 p.m. ET

Michael Wacha Outs Recorded Under 17.5 Apr 22 6:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Veteran Michael Wacha is off to a good start this season, but I think this market may be overreacting a bit to said start.

Wacha owns a 3.91 SIERA through his first 27 frames. However, he's giving up a 46.9% fly-ball rate, and just a season ago, Wacha finished with a 4.61 SIERA and 17.6% strikeout rate. I'm not fully bought in to his 2026 output, and I think this under is a way to take advantage of that.

This market is where it is because Wacha has gone at least six innings in all four of his outings this season. But his pitch counts haven't been super high as he's thrown 88 or fewer pitches in half of those starts. He's just been very efficient while also benefitting greatly from a .172 BABIP.

In addition to impending negative regression for Wacha, I think the Baltimore Orioles can have some success against him today, and the wind is blowing out to center at 13 MPH.

It all adds up to this being my favorite prop bet of the day.

Braves vs. Nationals, 6:46 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Michael Harris II -150 View more odds in Sportsbook

I've picked on the Washington Nationals' pitching staff a few times so far this week, and I'm going back to the well again today.

Not only do the Nats keep trotting out meh starts -- Zack Littell today -- they also struggle out of the 'pen, ranking fifth-worst in reliever xFIP.

Littell is getting mauled this year to the tune of 3.32 homers per nine innings and a lowly 7.5% swinging-strike rate. He should be in trouble tonight against an Atlanta Braves lineup that packs a punch.

Harris is off to a blistering start, posting a .414 expected wOBA and 40.3% hard-hit rate. He's shown to be one of the game's streakiest hitters, and when it's going well, it can go really well, which seems to be the case right now. He's also at his best with the platoon advantage.

In a game where I expect Atlanta to have a lot of offensive success -- the Braves are -132 to go over 4.5 runs -- Harris has several potential routes to deliver on this prop.

Dodgers vs. Giants, 9:46 p.m. ET

Tyler Mahle - Strikeouts Tyler Mahle Under Apr 23 1:46am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tyler Mahle is at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and even though LA is a little banged up, they're still the most potent offense in the game. That leads me to Mahle's under on his K prop.

The Dodgers are first in wOBA at a clip of .372. They're not just first -- they're first by a mile as the second-place team owns a .348 wOBA. As much as any offense in baseball, the Dodgers can ambush a starter and get him out of the game quickly.

Mahle isn't all that great anyway as he's pitched to a 4.55 SIERA and 20.0% strikeout rate since the start of last season. I think he'll have a tough time getting Ks and going deep in the game.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.