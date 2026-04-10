Best MLB Prop Bets Today: RBIs, Total Bases and Strikeouts Player Props for Friday

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the best MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Player Props for Today

RBI Prop Bets

Pick: Yordan Alvarez to Record an RBI (+145)

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Yordan Alvarez +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Yordan Alvarez is arguably the best hitter in baseball right now, and his RBI prop is one of my favorite bets on Friday's board. He owns an MLB-leading 22.4% walk rate while still producing four home runs and 10 RBI through 13 games. His .317/.500/.683 slash line represents elite production across every offensive category, and the Houston Astros' lineup in front of him consistently gets on base, creating RBI opportunities throughout games.

Today, the Astros face Emerson Hancock (1-1, 0.71 ERA), who has been sharp but is facing a significantly tougher challenge in Alvarez and the Houston offense. Today's game at T-Mobile Park plays as a pitcher's environment, but Alvarez generates enough raw power and hard contact that park factors matter less for him than most hitters. He drives in runs at an exceptional clip, and this line is appealing.

Pick: Ryan O'Hearn to Record an RBI (+240)

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Ryan O'Hearn +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

Be warned: this game is today's lone early start as the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs begin at 2:21 p.m. ET.

Ryan O'Hearn is having a quietly outstanding start to the 2026 season. His .350 batting average ranks ninth among all qualified MLB hitters, and his .449 on-base percentage ranks tenth. He leads the Pirates in both hits (14) and OBP, and his .625 slugging percentage gives him one of the more dangerous offensive profiles in a potent Pittsburgh lineup that has been generating runs consistently.

Today's matchup against Chicago's Shota Imanaga (0-1, 4.50 ERA) gives O'Hearn a realistic shot at the RBI column despite it being a lefty-lefty matchup. The Cubs are hosting this game at Wrigley Field, which plays as an offense-friendly environment. O'Hearn's ability to make contact and drive runners home from first base — thanks to his exceptional slugging — makes this an appealing play.

Total Bases Prop Bets

Pick: Jose Altuve to Record 2+ Total Bases (+145)

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Jose Altuve +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jose Altuve is making contact at his typically elite level in 2026, batting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, and 12 walks through the first two weeks of the season. His extra-base hit frequency — especially his doubles production — makes the 2+ total bases market a worthwhile target. Altuve regularly collects multiple bases in a single game thanks to his gap-to-gap hitting approach, and his improved walk total suggests he's seeing the ball well.

Facing Mariners starter Emerson Hancock (0.71 ERA through two starts), this is a challenging matchup — but Altuve's ability to spray doubles into the gaps has always been contact-dependent rather than pitcher-dependent. The Astros' lineup gives him run support and protection in the order, too.

Strikeout Prop Bets

Pick: Tyler Glasnow Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-152)

Tyler Glasnow - Strikeouts Tyler Glasnow Over Apr 11 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tyler Glasnow is my favorite strikeout prop on Friday's board. His 7.5 strikeouts per game average in 2026 clears the 6.5 line with a full strikeout of cushion, and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers today — a team averaging just 3.6 runs per game with a 24.4% strikeout rate.

Glasnow's fastball-curveball combination generates elite swing-and-miss numbers, and the Rangers' lineup has not handled premium velocity well early in the 2026 season. At -152, this comes with steep odds, but with Glasnow averaging 7.5+ Ks and facing a high-K opponent, this is a good spot for him.

Pick: Chase Burns Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-142)

Chase Burns - Strikeouts Chase Burns Over Apr 10 10:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chase Burns is one of the most exciting young arms in baseball, and his strikeout numbers have backed up the hype. He's averaging 8 strikeouts per appearance in 2026 while posting a 20.6% swinging-strike rate — elite by any measure. Today, he faces the Los Angeles Angels, who enter the game with the highest strikeout rate (29.2%) in baseball this season. That combination is as favorable as it gets for an over strikeout prop.

In my eyes, the biggest risk is pitch count — if Burns is pulled early due to management or rain, the prop could fall short. Assuming he makes a normal 5+ inning start, the over on 7.5 looks like the way to go.

How to Bet These Props on FanDuel Sportsbook

Open FanDuel Sportsbook and navigate to MLB in the top menu.

For RBI and total bases props, go to MLB → Batter Props → Player Specials.

For strikeout props, go to MLB → Pitcher Props → Strikeouts.

Tap any odds you like to add the bet to your slip. Set your wager amount — FanDuel shows your potential payout before you confirm.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.