Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 16

Today's MLB lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Christian Scott

Aaron Nola vs. Christian Scott Records: Phillies (54-43), Mets (40-57)

Phillies (54-43), Mets (40-57) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Mets Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.68%

53.68% Phillies Win Probability: 46.32%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.