MLB
Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 16
Today's MLB lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Christian Scott
- Records: Phillies (54-43), Mets (40-57)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 53.68%
- Phillies Win Probability: 46.32%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.