AL Rookie of the Year Odds: Munetaka Murakami Trying to Chase Down Kevin McGonigle

An injury to Munetaka Murakami opened the door for Kevin McGonigle, and the Detroit Tigers' rookie took advantage, seizing control of this market. But Murakami is back, and there’s plenty of time left for him to make up ground.

Let's take a look at the current AL ROY odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the AL Rookie of the Year odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

American League Rookie of the Year Odds

Full AL ROY odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League Rookie of the Year 2026 American League Rookie of the Year 2026 Kevin McGonigle -250 Munetaka Murakami +700 Kazuma Okamoto +1700 Samuel Basallo +1700 Carter Jensen +2700 Travis Bazzana +3000 Sam Antonacci +3000 Parker Messick +3000 Chase DeLauter +3500 Payton Tolle +4000 Tristan Peters +4000 Gage Jump +7500 Henry Bolte +7500 Walbert Urena +7500 Trey Yesavage +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.