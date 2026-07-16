NL Rookie of the Year Odds: JJ Wetherholt, Sal Stewart Have Separated Themselves

The National League Rookie of the Year race has become a two-man competition between JJ Wetherholt and Sal Stewart.

Let's take a look at the current NL ROY odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the NL Rookie of the Year odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

National League Rookie of the Year Odds

Full NL ROY odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

National League Rookie of the Year 2026 National League Rookie of the Year 2026 JJ Wetherholt -160 Sal Stewart +280 Carson Benge +1500 A.J. Ewing +1500 Esmerlyn Valdez +1700 TJ Rumfield +2000 Bryce Eldridge +2200 Foster Griffin +2200 Nolan McLean +2700 Shane Drohan +7500 Logan Henderson +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.