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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 16

Will Aaron Nola strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Christian Scott exceed 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
  • Christian Scott (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

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