AL MVP Odds: Junior Caminero Has Entered the Race Alongside Yordan Alvarez, Bobby Witt Jr.

Yordan Alvarez continues to lead the AL MVP race, but Junior Caminero and Bobby Witt Jr. aren’t too far behind.

Let's take a look at the current American League MVP odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the AL MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

American League MVP Odds

Full AL MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League MVP 2026 American League MVP 2026 Yordan Alvarez -165 Junior Caminero +450 Bobby Witt Jr. +500 Ben Rice +1400 Nick Kurtz +2000 Julio Rodriguez +4500 Shea Langeliers +5500 Byron Buxton +6000 Dillon Dingler +6000 Cam Schlittler +7000 Kevin McGonigle +8000 Cody Bellinger +10000 Riley Greene +12500 Miguel Vargas +12500 Pete Alonso +15000 Yandy Diaz +15000 View more odds in Sportsbook

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you ahead of the season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.