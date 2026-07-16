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MLB

AL MVP Odds: Junior Caminero Has Entered the Race Alongside Yordan Alvarez, Bobby Witt Jr.

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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AL MVP Odds: Junior Caminero Has Entered the Race Alongside Yordan Alvarez, Bobby Witt Jr.

Yordan Alvarez continues to lead the AL MVP race, but Junior Caminero and Bobby Witt Jr. aren’t too far behind.

Let's take a look at the current American League MVP odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the AL MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

American League MVP Odds

Full AL MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League MVP 2026
Yordan Alvarez
Junior Caminero
Bobby Witt Jr.
Ben Rice
Nick Kurtz
Julio Rodriguez
Shea Langeliers
Byron Buxton
Dillon Dingler
Cam Schlittler
Kevin McGonigle
Cody Bellinger
Riley Greene
Miguel Vargas
Pete Alonso
Yandy Diaz

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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